The James Charles shaved head: Hoax or real; Here is what the Internet thinks

James Charles says he has shaved his head but many internet sleuths say it's fake.

OMFG?! so excited to see what it is pic.twitter.com/i99HGAaTz9 — sister jill ♡ (@sisterjillmarie) February 12, 2021

As seen above, James Charles posted an Instagram story teasing a new hairstyle. He didn't plan to keep fans waiting long, as he took to Twitter to reveal his surprise. Two hours after the initial Instagram post, James tweeted two pictures of himself without hair.

This shocked the internet. Users on Twitter were asking why and when this had happened. Many felt a strange sense of wonder over the entire situation.

when you facetimed me to show me... my gasp could be heard around the world — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) February 12, 2021

why is james charles bald — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 12, 2021

Of course, it wouldn't be Twitter without witty memes. The barrage of high-quality jokes that were tweeted to James was unexpected. There were too many golden memes to make a small sample size. Here are a few popular ones.

bitch u look like voldemort if he was gay https://t.co/sF74vWBQaU — larri (@larrayxo) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

BREAKING: James Charles to play Jeff Bezos in new biopic. Expected to hit streaming platforms this summer. pic.twitter.com/pT4SS0mP6B — Advil Lavigne (@agaycowboy) February 12, 2021

I thought it was Cynthia with the tree in the background😭 pic.twitter.com/YgXwxtddRj — LV (@xleonhartilly) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

Jokes aside, many used pictures of James without his hair to make a theory that this was fake. The lightness at the top of his head has made many users on Twitter believe that this is a bald cap. There is also a picture of the back of Jame's head that makes the entire head look like something is on top of it.

oh sis... you tried . but we know. pic.twitter.com/1h87fkw7Yr — Elle Marrs (@Planettmarrs) February 12, 2021

I didn’t even need to see the back to know 😂 — 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗶𝗸𝗮 🍒 (@MalikaPlays) February 12, 2021

this is fake but why he look like krillin pic.twitter.com/pW0PjnD3O1 — KlaytnPX (@KingKlaytn) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

It is sweetie pic.twitter.com/oqUH7PPmsp — a hoe’s life (@strmah1) February 12, 2021

that looks so fake i cannot — ◟̽◞̽vik²⁸ (@lous_sunvik) February 12, 2021

There was instant doubt after James posted the pictures. Doubters are to be expected when someone says that they shaved their head but it's not hard to see why they doubt James. James will need to address the viral picture of the back of his head before everyone can fully believe him.

Related: James Charles faces backlash after defending alleged sexual offender Ondreaz Lopez

Advertisement

James Charles stated that he shaved his head to keep things interesting

James stated on Instagram that his stories were "slacking so bad recently." James has not been receiving the same attention that he used to from make up and has instead been trending for scandal related reasons. James most likely wanted to keep fans interested and focused on his brand, which is style and makeup.

Related: James Charles called out for feuding with Jenn McAllister over COVID guideline violations

HAHAHHHAHAHHAHA TANGE — ʜᴏɴᴇʏ ʙᴜᴛᴛᴇʀ (@reyamjuliana) February 12, 2021

James was successful in getting more attention from his style and adding flair to his Instagram stories. This kind of attention does not last long and he will need to add content with his new bald look. Whether he can hold this attention past the initial shock remains to be seen.

Related: James Charles claps back at TikToker, who tried to expose him