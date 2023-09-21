The Jester cast list and characters explored

Colin Krawchuk's new horror movie, The Jester, will arrive in select cinemas on Friday, September 29, 2023, following which it'll reportedly release on VOD on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The movie revolves around two sisters who're being stalked by a creepy figure.

As the evil creature sets out to ruin the lives of various people in their town, the sisters realize that only they can defeat the sinister force. Rotten Tomatoes' description of the film reads:

''After the recent death of their father, two estranged sisters find themselves being stalked by a malevolent being known as The Jester. Revealing himself to be more than just a man in a mask, the evil entity begins to further torment the inhabitants of this small town on Halloween night.''

The description further states:

''The path to defeating this unholy monster lies with the two sisters who realize that the only way to survive is to figure out how to right the wrongs of their dark past.''

The Jester stars Lelia Symington in one of the key roles, along with many others portraying other important supporting characters. Director Colin Krawchuk has co-written the script with Michael Sheffield.

The Jester cast list: Lelia Symington and others to feature in new horror movie

1) Lelia Symington as Emma

Lelia Symington plays the role of Emma in The Jester. Emma is reportedly one of the sisters who's being chased by a frightening creature threatening to wreak havoc on people's lives.

Lelia Symington looks quite brilliant in the trailer for the film, and viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.

Apart from The Jester, Lelia Symington is widely known for her performances in various films and TV shows like Lies Beneath The Surface, Street Survivors: The True Story of the Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash, and Brut Force, to name a few.

2) Matt Servitto as John

Noted actor Matt Servitto dons the role of John in the new horror movie. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are known as of now, but he's set to play a significant supporting role in the story.

Servitto features prominently in the trailer and looks to be in terrific form, promising to deliver a haunting performance.

His most memorable appearances were in The Sopranos, Vox Lux, The Night Watchmen, and The Blacklist, among many more.

3) Ken Arnold as Pastor Lewis

Ken Arnold plays the character of Pastor Lewis in The Jester. Not much else is known about his character as of now, but he will play an important part in the movie.

Ken Arnold is a noted actor who's received critical acclaim for his performances in numerous films and TV shows like We Own This City, Hope's Legacy, The Legend of the Mad Axeman, and many more.

Apart from Lelia Symington, Matt Servitto, and Ken Arnold, the film also stars various other actors like:

Michael Sheffield as The Jester

Lena Janes as Madison

Joe Hansard as Larry

Jesse L. Green as Jimmie

You can watch the film in select theaters on Friday, September 29, 2023.