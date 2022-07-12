The Kooks 2022 Australian tour: Dates, tickets, presale, where to buy and more

British indie-rock band The Kooks have announced a three-date Australian tour on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of their 2006 debut album, Inside In / Inside Out. The tour will kick off on October 4 in Brisbane at the Fortitude Music Hall followed by Festival Hall in Melbourne on October 6 and Enmore Theater in Sydney on October 12. The Kooks will also perform at the Grapevine Gathering, a music and wine festival, for five dates in October while they are in Australia.
Tickets for The Kooks' Australian tour will go on sale on July 15 at 12 p.m. AEST through xiiitouring.com. A pre-sale will also go live on July 14 at 12 p.m. AEST on arep.co. The Kooks are currently on tour and will be in Europe and the United Kingdom beginning in mid-July. Tickets for the remaining shows are available for purchase on the band's official website.
The Kooks Europe and UK Tour 2022 and 2023 dates
- July 15, 2022 -- Benicàssim -- Fib Benicàssim Festival
- July 17, 2022 -- Vienna -- Metacity
- July 23, 2022 -- Abingdon -- Truck Festival
- July 28, 2022 -- Nr. Matlock -- Y Not Festival
- July 31, 2022 -- Hackthorpe -- Kendal Calling
- August 20, 2022 -- Biddinghuizen -- Lowlands Festival
- September 02, 2022 -- Bridlington -- Bridlington Spa
- September 03, 2022 -- Stradbally -- Electric Picnic
- January 24, 2023 -- Lisbon -- Campo Pequeno Bullring
- January 25, 2023 -- Madrid- -- La Riviera
- January 27, 2023 -- Barcelona -- Sala Razzmatazz
- January 28, 2023 -- Toulouse -- Le Bikini
- January 29, 2023 -- Bordeaux -- Le Krakatoa
- January 31, 2023 -- Lyon -- Le Transbordeur
- February 1, 2023 -- Milan -- Fabrique
- February 2, 2023 -- Zurich -- X-Tra
- February 4, 2023 -- Brussels -- Forest National
- February 5, 2023 -- Offenbach -- Stadthalle
- February 6, 2023 -- Ludwigsburg -- Mhp Arena
- February 7, 2023 -- Cologne -- Palladium
- February 10, 2023 -- Stockholm -- Annexet
- February 11, 2023 -- Oslo -- Sentrum Scene
- February 12, 2023 -- Copenhagen -- Store Vega
- February 13, 2023 -- Hamburg -- Sporthalle
- February 14, 2023 -- Berlin -- Columbiahalle
- February 16, 2023 -- Munich -- Zenith
- February 17, 2023 -- Amsterdam -- Afas Live
- February 18, 2023 -- Paris -- L'olympia
More about The Kooks
The Kooks released their debut album Inside In / Inside Out in January 2006. The album featured their biggest hit singles including Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way, You Don’t Love Me and Ooh La. The album was successful, and achieved quadruple platinum status in the UK, a platinum certification in Australia, and two times platinum in Ireland.
The band released a special edition of the album on its 15th anniversary. It featured a remastered audio along with a series of previously unheard demos and alternate takes. The band’s music is influenced by the 1960s British invasion movement and the post-punk revival of the new millennium. The band has also experimented in various genres, including rock, Britpop, pop, reggae, ska, funk, and hip-hop.
The Kooks are now scheduled to release their upcoming album 10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark on July 22 via Lonely Cat and AWAL. The band has so far released seven tracks from the album. They have released two three-song EPs – Connection and Beautiful World, along with the single Cold Heart. The album can be pre-ordered from the band’s official website.