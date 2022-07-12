The Kooks 2022 Australian tour: Dates, tickets, presale, where to buy and more

British indie-rock band The Kooks have announced a three-date Australian tour on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of their 2006 debut album, Inside In / Inside Out. The tour will kick off on October 4 in Brisbane at the Fortitude Music Hall followed by Festival Hall in Melbourne on October 6 and Enmore Theater in Sydney on October 12. The Kooks will also perform at the Grapevine Gathering, a music and wine festival, for five dates in October while they are in Australia.

Tickets for The Kooks' Australian tour will go on sale on July 15 at 12 p.m. AEST through xiiitouring.com. A pre-sale will also go live on July 14 at 12 p.m. AEST on arep.co. The Kooks are currently on tour and will be in Europe and the United Kingdom beginning in mid-July. Tickets for the remaining shows are available for purchase on the band's official website.

The Kooks Europe and UK Tour 2022 and 2023 dates

July 15, 2022 -- Benicàssim -- Fib Benicàssim Festival

July 17, 2022 -- Vienna -- Metacity

July 23, 2022 -- Abingdon -- Truck Festival

July 28, 2022 -- Nr. Matlock -- Y Not Festival

July 31, 2022 -- Hackthorpe -- Kendal Calling

August 20, 2022 -- Biddinghuizen -- Lowlands Festival

September 02, 2022 -- Bridlington -- Bridlington Spa

September 03, 2022 -- Stradbally -- Electric Picnic

January 24, 2023 -- Lisbon -- Campo Pequeno Bullring

January 25, 2023 -- Madrid- -- La Riviera

January 27, 2023 -- Barcelona -- Sala Razzmatazz

January 28, 2023 -- Toulouse -- Le Bikini

January 29, 2023 -- Bordeaux -- Le Krakatoa

January 31, 2023 -- Lyon -- Le Transbordeur

February 1, 2023 -- Milan -- Fabrique

February 2, 2023 -- Zurich -- X-Tra

February 4, 2023 -- Brussels -- Forest National

February 5, 2023 -- Offenbach -- Stadthalle

February 6, 2023 -- Ludwigsburg -- Mhp Arena

February 7, 2023 -- Cologne -- Palladium

February 10, 2023 -- Stockholm -- Annexet

February 11, 2023 -- Oslo -- Sentrum Scene

February 12, 2023 -- Copenhagen -- Store Vega

February 13, 2023 -- Hamburg -- Sporthalle

February 14, 2023 -- Berlin -- Columbiahalle

February 16, 2023 -- Munich -- Zenith

February 17, 2023 -- Amsterdam -- Afas Live

February 18, 2023 -- Paris -- L'olympia

More about The Kooks

The Kooks @thekooksmusic bit.ly/3u6PDQv '10 TRACKS TO ECHO IN THE DARK'. THE NEW ALBUM BROADCASTING TO YOU ON 22 JULY, PART 1 OUT NOW. PRE-ORDER, PRE-SAVE & LISTEN TO THE FIRST 3 SONGS NOW '10 TRACKS TO ECHO IN THE DARK'. THE NEW ALBUM BROADCASTING TO YOU ON 22 JULY, PART 1 OUT NOW. PRE-ORDER, PRE-SAVE & LISTEN TO THE FIRST 3 SONGS NOW 🌕 bit.ly/3u6PDQv https://t.co/Sw6C6PddYT

The Kooks released their debut album Inside In / Inside Out in January 2006. The album featured their biggest hit singles including Naive, She Moves In Her Own Way, You Don’t Love Me and Ooh La. The album was successful, and achieved quadruple platinum status in the UK, a platinum certification in Australia, and two times platinum in Ireland.

The band released a special edition of the album on its 15th anniversary. It featured a remastered audio along with a series of previously unheard demos and alternate takes. The band’s music is influenced by the 1960s British invasion movement and the post-punk revival of the new millennium. The band has also experimented in various genres, including rock, Britpop, pop, reggae, ska, funk, and hip-hop.

The Kooks are now scheduled to release their upcoming album 10 Tracks To Echo In The Dark on July 22 via Lonely Cat and AWAL. The band has so far released seven tracks from the album. They have released two three-song EPs – Connection and Beautiful World, along with the single Cold Heart. The album can be pre-ordered from the band’s official website.

