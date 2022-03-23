What is Jah Cure's real name? All about the Jamaican reggae star as he's sentenced to 6 years in prison over stabbing incident

Jah Cure was recently sentenced to six years in prison in the Netherlands on charges of attempted manslaughter. While speaking to DancehallMag, press officer of the Netherlands Public Prosecution Service Franklin Wattimena said,

“The 43-year old man was sentenced to six years in prison – with credit for time served – for attempted manslaughter. The court finds him not guilty of attempted murder. His claim of self-defence was rejected by the court.”

Duke Of Kamulu @sleekowen waah Jah Cure sentenced to six years in prison for attempted manslaughter after stabbing promoter in the Netherlands waah Jah Cure sentenced to six years in prison for attempted manslaughter after stabbing promoter in the Netherlands https://t.co/oCkywXIX92

M. @MegZ1498 I found out like 2 years ago why Jah cure went to jail and I still wondering how this man does get supported normal normal still I found out like 2 years ago why Jah cure went to jail and I still wondering how this man does get supported normal normal still 😭

All about Jah Cure and his music career

Jah Cure performs on stage at the Rebel Salute Reggae Festival at Port Kaiser Sports Club (Image via Anthony Pidgeon/Getty Images)

The musician, born Siccature Alcock, is also known as Iyah Cure. He is also popular as the King of Lovers Rock and Roots Reggae.

He gained recognition in 1997 after the release of his single King in The Jungle, a duet with Sizzla. He then released a few more singles which added to his popularity.

He then released three albums. The first album was Free Jah’s Cure: The Album, The Truth in 2000 followed by Ghetto Life in 2003 and Freedom Blues in 2005. He released his fourth album, True Reflections…A New Beginning after being released from prison.

Cure has been signed to Iyah Cure Productions and VP Records. His fifth album, Universal Cure, was originally scheduled for release in 2008 but was shifted to 2009. It was the first recorded album following his release from prison.

After the success of his single Unconditional Love in 2010, the second single from his upcoming album World Cry, entitled Like I See It, was released by SoBe Entertainment. World Cry was released digitally in 2012 and physically in 2013.

Jah’s next album was The Cure, released in 2015 and it topped the Billboard Reggae Albums chart. He then released another album, Royal Soldier, in 2019 and it featured guest appearances by some popular faces like Melanie Fiona, Popcaan, and Tory Lanez.

Why was Jah Cure arrested?

Jah Cure stabbed the event promoter Nicardo "Papa" Blake on October 1, 2021, at Dam Square in the city center of Amsterdam, where he was supposed to perform.

Before that, he had performed at Blake’s concert in Melkweg and was not paid his performance fee of 5,000 euros. Blake was then hospitalized with injuries to the abdomen.

Prosecutors had initially demanded he be sentenced to eight years for attempted murder and assault. His lawyer Tim Scheffer stated that the incident was in self-defense and that he did not intend to stab Blake. Scheffer added that the threatening messages sent before the stabbing were a part of Jamaican reggae culture.

Previously, he 43-year-old was pulled over by police while driving around Montego Bay in November 1998 and was arrested on charges of gun possession, robbery, and rape.

The Hanover Parish, Jamaica native was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison in 1999. He was transferred to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre, which had a digital recording studio for inmates. Cure was released on parole in July 2007.

Edited by Sabika