The Larkins season 2 on Acorn TV: Release date, air time, plot, trailer, and more details

The second season of The Larkins is all set to air on Acorn TV for viewers in the US on Monday, March 20, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The comedy series is set in the 1950s and explores the lives of the titular family members, depicting their numerous hilarious adventures.

The show stars Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan in major roles, along with many others portraying important supporting roles. It is based on H.E. Bates' critically acclaimed novel, The Darling Buds of May.

The Larkins season 2 on Acorn TV: Trailer, plot, and more details explored

Acorn TV released the official trailer for The Larkins season 2 on January 18, 2023, offering a glimpse of several memorable moments set to unfold in the upcoming season.

The trailer opens with a gorgeous aerial shot of the beautiful village where the show is set, following which the lead family members are shown. Not much in terms of plot is revealed in the trailer, but the preview promises a lot of fun and drama similar to the earlier season.

The upcoming installment will see the family deal with some suspicious neighbors in the Jerebohm family. Meanwhile, there seems to be a romance brewing between Primrose and a charming young boy named Rev Candy. Not many other details about the new episode are known at this point.

The new season reportedly features a total of six episodes, similar to the first one, but details about their release schedule on Acorn TV have not yet been revealed. The first season was widely praised by critics and viewers for its distinctive style of humor, lighthearted tone, and quirky characters, among numerous other things.

In brief, about The Larkins plot and cast

The comedy series focuses on a family in Kent in the 1950s, depicting their numerous amusing and awkward adventures and encounters. It explores their lives as well as those around them, taking viewers on a nostalgic trip back to the mid-20th century. Here's a brief excerpt from the show's synopsis, as per ITV's press release:

''Set in the late 1950’s, The Larkins is the story of a working-class family led by the golden-hearted wheeler dealer Pop Larkin and his wife Ma, together with their six children, including the beautiful Mariette. Fiercely loyal to each other and their community, each Larkin family member has a strong work ethic, alongside a disinterest in authority.''

The description further reads:

''In the idyllic and beautiful Kent countryside, known as the Garden of England, The Larkins have achieved a small patch of paradise where nothing is wasted and they enjoy life to the full. There’s an overwhelming sense of plenty in their lives and a lot of joy and raucous laughter, as Ma Larkin provides a seemingly endless supply of delicious, hearty meals. And no matter what time of day, The Larkins and their guests aren’t averse to enjoying the odd cocktail or two!''

The show stars Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan as Pop Larkin and Ma Larkin in the lead roles. Their impeccable onscreen chemistry and sense of humor define the series' tone. The rest of the cast includes Tok Stephen, Lydia Page, and Liam Middleton, among others.

Don't forget to watch The Larkins season 2 on Acorn TV on Monday, March 20, 2023.

