The Last Dinner Party tour: Dates, venues, how to buy tickets and more

The Last Dinner Party tour is currently scheduled to be held from February 11, 2024, to October 17, 2024, in venues across mainland North America, the UK, and continental Europe. The tour will also feature special performances by Miss Grit on select North American dates.
The Last Dinner Party announced the tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Leeds, Glasgow, Berlin, Toronto, New York City, Porto, and Belfast, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 29, 2024.
Tickets for the tour are currently available from the official website of The Last Dinner Party. Tickets are priced at an average of $38 for the UK shows, $25 for North American shows, and $29 for European shows.
The Last Dinner Party's festival appearance ticket prices are dependent on individual festival pass prices. All prices are based on current conversion rates and are subject to processing and service fees. Tickets are in high demand and the band has already sold out a majority of their tickets.
The Last Dinner Party tour dates and venues
The Last Dinner Party started their tour with a show at the Rough Trade record shop in Bristol, UK. The band is then expected to perform across Europe for the rest of the month, before heading for a North America tour leg.
After the North American tour leg, The Last Dinner Party will return to Europe for a UK and Ireland tour leg, which is currently earmarked to be the final leg of the band's tour as of now.
The full list of dates and venues for The Last Dinner Party Tour 2024 is given below:
- February 11, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Brudenell Social Club
- February 16, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Gretchen
- February 17, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at LUXOR
- February 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Melkweg OZ
- February 20, 2024 – Paris, France, at La Maroquinerie
- February 21, 2024 - Brussels, Belgium, at Le Botanique
- February 23, 2024 - Zurich, Switzerland, at Mascotte Club
- February 25, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Santeria Toscana 31
- February 26, 2024 – Vienna, Italy, at Grelle Forelle
- March 4, 2024 – Hebden Bridge, England, at Trades Club (BRITs Week War Child Show)
- March 19, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico, at Lunario
- March 21, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Scoot Inn
- March 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at The Studio at The Factory
- March 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Royale
- March 26, 2024 - New York City, New York, at Webster Hall
- March 27, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York, at Brooklyn Steel
- March 29, 2024 – Montreal, Canada, at Studio TD
- March 30, 2024 – Toronto, Canada, at The Concert Hall
- March 31, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Majestic Theatre
- April 2, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Newport Music Hall
- April 4, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue
- April 5, 2024 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Turner Hall Ballroom
- April 9, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
- April 10, 2024 – Vancouver, Canada, at Hollywood Theatre
- April 11, 2024 – Seattle, Washington, State at The Showbox
- April 13, 2024 - Indio, California, at Coachella Festival
- April 14, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Crescent Ballroom
- April 16, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Bimbo’s 365 Club
- April 20, 2024 – Indio, California, at Coachella Festival
- June 2, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, at Primavera Sound
- June 6, 2024 – June 8, 2024 – Porto, Portugal, at Primavera Sound
- June 22, 2024 – ScheeBel, Germany at Hurricane Festival
- June 23, 2024 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany, at Southside Festival
- July 5, 2024 – Ewijk, Netherlands, at Down The Rabbit Hole
- July 6, 2024 – Rotselaar, Belgium, at Rock Werchter
- July 12, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at TRNSMT Festival
- July 31, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, The Truman
- August 2, 2024 – Saint Charles, Illinois, Hinterland Music Festival
- August 6, 2024 – Englewood, Colorado, at Gothic Theatre
- August 7, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex
- September 18, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Telegraph Building
- September 20, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at O2 Academy
- September 21, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at O2 Victoria Warehouse
- September 23, 2024 – Newcastle, UK, at O2 City Hall
- September 24, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at O2 Academy
- September 25, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at Octagon Centre
- September 27, 2024 – Norwich, UK, at The LCR, UEA
- September 28, 2024 – Lincoln, UK, at The Engine Shed
- September 29, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Tramshed
- October 1, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at O2 Academy
- October 2, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Rock City
- October 4, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at O2 Academy
- October 5, 2024 – Southampton, UK, at O2 Guildhall
- October 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Olympia
- October 8, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Olympia
- October 10, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at O2 Academy
- October 11, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at O2 Victoria Warehouse
- October 12, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Mountford Hall
- October 14, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Corn Exchange
- October 16, 2024 – London, UK, at Eventim Apollo
- October 17, 2024 – London, UK, at Eventim Apollo
Aside from their regular shows, The Last Dinner Party is scheduled to perform at several festivals during the tour, with the major festivals including Southside Festival, Coachella Festival, Primavera Sound, Rock Werchter, and the TRNSMT Festival, among others.
Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE