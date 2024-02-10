The Last Dinner Party tour: Dates, venues, how to buy tickets and more

The Last Dinner Party tour is currently scheduled to be held from February 11, 2024, to October 17, 2024, in venues across mainland North America, the UK, and continental Europe. The tour will also feature special performances by Miss Grit on select North American dates.

The Last Dinner Party announced the tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Leeds, Glasgow, Berlin, Toronto, New York City, Porto, and Belfast, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 29, 2024.

Tickets for the tour are currently available from the official website of The Last Dinner Party. Tickets are priced at an average of $38 for the UK shows, $25 for North American shows, and $29 for European shows.

The Last Dinner Party's festival appearance ticket prices are dependent on individual festival pass prices. All prices are based on current conversion rates and are subject to processing and service fees. Tickets are in high demand and the band has already sold out a majority of their tickets.

The Last Dinner Party tour dates and venues

The Last Dinner Party started their tour with a show at the Rough Trade record shop in Bristol, UK. The band is then expected to perform across Europe for the rest of the month, before heading for a North America tour leg.

After the North American tour leg, The Last Dinner Party will return to Europe for a UK and Ireland tour leg, which is currently earmarked to be the final leg of the band's tour as of now.

The full list of dates and venues for The Last Dinner Party Tour 2024 is given below:

February 11, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at Brudenell Social Club

February 16, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, at Gretchen

February 17, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, at LUXOR

February 19, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Melkweg OZ

February 20, 2024 – Paris, France, at La Maroquinerie

February 21, 2024 - Brussels, Belgium, at Le Botanique

February 23, 2024 - Zurich, Switzerland, at Mascotte Club

February 25, 2024 – Milan, Italy, at Santeria Toscana 31

February 26, 2024 – Vienna, Italy, at Grelle Forelle

March 4, 2024 – Hebden Bridge, England, at Trades Club (BRITs Week War Child Show)

March 19, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico, at Lunario

March 21, 2024 – Austin, Texas, at Scoot Inn

March 22, 2024 – Dallas, Texas, at The Studio at The Factory

March 24, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts, at Royale

March 26, 2024 - New York City, New York, at Webster Hall

March 27, 2024 – Brooklyn (New York City), New York, at Brooklyn Steel

March 29, 2024 – Montreal, Canada, at Studio TD

March 30, 2024 – Toronto, Canada, at The Concert Hall

March 31, 2024 – Detroit, Michigan, at The Majestic Theatre

April 2, 2024 – Columbus, Ohio, at Newport Music Hall

April 4, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota, at First Avenue

April 5, 2024 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 9, 2024 – Portland, Oregon, at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

April 10, 2024 – Vancouver, Canada, at Hollywood Theatre

April 11, 2024 – Seattle, Washington, State at The Showbox

April 13, 2024 - Indio, California, at Coachella Festival

April 14, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona, at Crescent Ballroom

April 16, 2024 – San Francisco, California, at Bimbo’s 365 Club

April 20, 2024 – Indio, California, at Coachella Festival

June 2, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain, at Primavera Sound

June 6, 2024 – June 8, 2024 – Porto, Portugal, at Primavera Sound

June 22, 2024 – ScheeBel, Germany at Hurricane Festival

June 23, 2024 – Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany, at Southside Festival

July 5, 2024 – Ewijk, Netherlands, at Down The Rabbit Hole

July 6, 2024 – Rotselaar, Belgium, at Rock Werchter

July 12, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at TRNSMT Festival

July 31, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri, The Truman

August 2, 2024 – Saint Charles, Illinois, Hinterland Music Festival

August 6, 2024 – Englewood, Colorado, at Gothic Theatre

August 7, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at The Complex

September 18, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, The Telegraph Building

September 20, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at O2 Academy

September 21, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at O2 Victoria Warehouse

September 23, 2024 – Newcastle, UK, at O2 City Hall

September 24, 2024 – Leeds, UK, at O2 Academy

September 25, 2024 – Sheffield, UK, at Octagon Centre

September 27, 2024 – Norwich, UK, at The LCR, UEA

September 28, 2024 – Lincoln, UK, at The Engine Shed

September 29, 2024 – Cardiff, UK, at Tramshed

October 1, 2024 – Birmingham, UK, at O2 Academy

October 2, 2024 – Nottingham, UK, at Rock City

October 4, 2024 – Bristol, UK, at O2 Academy

October 5, 2024 – Southampton, UK, at O2 Guildhall

October 7, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Olympia

October 8, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland, at 3Olympia

October 10, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland, at O2 Academy

October 11, 2024 – Manchester, UK, at O2 Victoria Warehouse

October 12, 2024 – Liverpool, UK, at Mountford Hall

October 14, 2024 – Cambridge, UK, at Corn Exchange

October 16, 2024 – London, UK, at Eventim Apollo

October 17, 2024 – London, UK, at Eventim Apollo

Aside from their regular shows, The Last Dinner Party is scheduled to perform at several festivals during the tour, with the major festivals including Southside Festival, Coachella Festival, Primavera Sound, Rock Werchter, and the TRNSMT Festival, among others.

