The Last Thing He Told Me cast list: Who stars in the Jennifer Garner-led Apple TV+ series?

Apple TV+'s latest offering, The Last Thing He Told Me, premiered on the streaming platform on Friday, April 14. The series centers around a woman who forms a bond with her stepdaughter as she tries to figure out what happened to her missing husband. Here's the official synopsis of the show, according to Apple TV+ Press:

''Limited series The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah (played by Jennifer Garner), a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (played by Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.''

The Last Thing He Told Me, helmed by Laura Dave and Josh Singer, stars Jennifer Garner in the lead role, along with numerous others, essaying significant supporting characters.

The Last Thing He Told Me cast list: Jennifer Garner and others to star in new Apple TV+ series

1) Jennifer Garner as Hannah Michaels

The Last Thing He Told Me is led by Jennifer Garner, who portrays the role of protagonist Hannah Michaels. Her husband has gone missing, following which she forms a bond with her stepdaughter whilst trying to understand what happened to him and where he is.

Jennifer Garner looks brilliant in the series' trailer, perfectly portraying her character's raw angst and emotional turmoil with absolute ease. Her other memorable acting credits include Valentine's Day, Alias, The Invention of Lying, and Yes Day, to name a few.

2) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Owen Michaels

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau dons the role of Owen Michaels in the new Apple TV+ thriller series, who is Hannah's mysterious husband whose disappearance forms the crux of the story. Not many other details pertaining to his role have been revealed at this point, and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the show.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is a noted Danish actor who's known for his performances in Game of Thrones, Nightwatch, and New Amsterdam, among many more.

3) Angourie Rice as Bailey

Angourie Rice stars as Bailey in The Last Thing He Told Me, who is Owen's biological daughter with whom Hannah strikes a bond following Owen's mysterious disappearance. Her character is central to the narrative as her relationship with her father is one of the most defining elements of the show.

Angourie Rice looks in terrific form in the series' trailer and viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the series. She's previously starred in Ladies in Black, Mare of Easttown, The Daily Buggle, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the upcoming series also stars other actors in supporting/minor roles like:

Aisha Tyler as Jules

Augusto Aguilera as Grady

Geoff Stults as Jake

John Harlan Kim as Bobby

Nick Thurston as Agent Jeremy O'Mackey

The official trailer for the series offers a peek into protagonist Hannah's emotional journey as she sets out to track down her husband who's mysteriously disappeared. Along the way, she forms a bond with his daughter, learning certain truths about him.

Viewers can now stream the first two episodes of The Last Thing He Told Me on Apple TV+.

