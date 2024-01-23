The Last Thing He Told Me: Ending explained 

Jennifer Garner's Apple TV series, The Last Thing He Told Me, delivers unexpected and thrilling twists in the intense final episode. Based on Laura Dave's book of the same name, The Last Thing He Told Me is an engaging miniseries created by Josh Singer and Dave. Jennifer Garner plays Hannah Hall in the show, released on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The series explores the unexpected bond Hall forms with her stepdaughter, Bailey while searching for her missing husband, Owen, who vanished not too long ago. As the characters' performances become more gritty, Hall is confronted with a difficult decision to make for her stepdaughter, played by Angourie Rice. .

The Last Thing He Told Me, when Hannah discovers that Owen gets missing (Image via IMDb)

This tough decision ensures that Bailey can keep enjoying her life with the things and people she holds dear. But it comes at the cost of never seeing Owen (played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) again. Let us dive deep into the ending of The Last Thing He Told Me.

The plot for The Last Thing He Told Me

There's more to Owen's disappearance than meets the eye, as revealed in the first few episodes of the television series The Last Thing He Told Me. Even if someone has read the book and saw where the series was heading, the series, which has Reese Witherspoon as an executive producer, doesn't disappoint with its ending.

The show takes its time to develop characters and unravel the mystery in Austin, Texas. In the seventh and final episode, Hannah and Bailey uncover additional details about their family's involvement with the mob and the role of Bailey's grandfather, Nicholas Bell (portrayed by David Morse).

This episode reveals that Owen is on the run because he helped expose Nicholas and eight others, putting them in prison. With Nicholas knowing they're in town and looking for Owen, the finale promises to be explosive.

Ending Explained: Bailey and Hannah's fate explored

In the series, people believe Owen left because of the fraud allegations against him. With each episode, viewers learn about new truths and secrets from the past, including Owen's real name. Known as Ethan Young in the past, Owen fell in love and married Katherine Smith (played by Tate Moore), who was the daughter of Campano mob family lawyer Nicholas Bell (played by David Morse).

When Ethan discovered the extent of Nicholas's criminal activities, he became a witness for the federal authorities. In retaliation for Ethan's cooperation, Katherine was killed, Nicholas went to jail for six years, and Ethan had to go on the run with his daughter Kristin. When witness protection failed them, Ethan created new identities for himself and Kristin: Owen and Bailey Michaels.

Owen ran away because the media coverage of his business scandal threatened to expose him. While trying to figure out the truth, Hannah and Bailey end up in Texas, catching the attention of Nicholas Bell. Agent Grady Bradford (played by Augusto Aguilera) suggests that Hannah and Bailey enter witness protection to eventually reunite with Owen, but Hannah is hesitant.

Criminal associates of Bell had infiltrated witness protection before, and changing their identities would mean giving up their passions for musical theater and wood sculpting.

Hannah's pivotal choice: A major decision unfolds

Hannah, desperate to end the turmoil and save both Bailey and Owen, took what she believed was her "only play." She sneaked out of Grady's protection and returned to the bar to find Nicholas' son, Charlie (played by Josh Hamilton), hoping he could take her to his father.

However, he warned her that it wouldn't go well because Owen had ruined their family. They reached Nicholas' property, where they were met by the latter himself and one of his guards. Everything had been leading up to this moment, and Garner's performance vividly conveyed the tension as she blurted out,

"Why would I wear a wire?"

She wanted Nicholas to understand that she wasn't concerned about his past actions; she was there to negotiate a deal for the benefit of those in her life. Nicholas had his man check her for a wire, revealing the caution of a man who had been betrayed before.

Charlie was sent away as Nicholas ominously expressed his desire to spend time alone with Hannah inside. At this point, things looked grim for her, but Garner remained composed, evident in her calm body language despite the odds against her.

Her goal was not to dwell on the past but to strike a deal for the present. Recognizing that Nicholas would never get over what her husband had done, she decided that protecting Bailey was her top priority.

When she told him that Owen did everything in the past out of love for Bailey, Hannah aimed to tug at Nicholas' emotions, saying,

"I believe you respect him for being that kind of parent."

It was a gamble, as Nicholas countered that he wasn't falling for the "martyr" act.

She suggested that, for him to have a relationship with his granddaughter, he needed to talk to those around him and call off the whole thing so Bailey could return to her normal life. He insisted it wasn't possible to protect Ethan, Owen's real name.

Hannah knew she would never see her husband again, but she was also securing Bailey's safety, so it was an agonizing moment for her to know it was either all or nothing. The deal was agreed upon, and Owen continued his life on the run, allowing Bailey to continue with her life.

The culminating scene: Exploring the last moment of The Last Thing He Told Me

A five-year time jump sets the stage for the miniseries' ultimate scene. Hannah, now at an art gallery, spots a bearded patron. When he looks up, she recognizes him as Owen.

He approaches her after she drops her papers, touches her hand, and leaves the building after whispering,

"The could-have-been boys still love you."

This echoes a previous discussion seen in flashbacks, where Hannah used that term to refer to the men from her past. While the brief reunion marked a significant ending, The Last Thing He Told Me delivered a parting shot, with Bailey entering just after her unseen father and calling Hannah "Mom."

This was the culmination the series had been building up to. Hannah's driving force was Bailey. The two women started at odds, but the journey they went on brought them together to the point that Hannah had been waiting for.

The Last Thing He Told Me, filled with twists and emotional turns, concludes with a poignant reunion and a powerful moment between Hannah and Bailey. Don't miss the gripping miniseries, now streaming on Apple TV.