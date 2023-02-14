A new Netflix Italian period drama series titled The Law According to Lidia Poët, will premiere on the platform on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The movie, set in the 19th century, follows the journey of a young woman who fiercely defies all odds to become the first-ever female lawyer in Italy.

The show stars Matilda De Angelis in the titular role, along with many others portraying pivotal supporting roles. The series, helmed by Letizia Lamartire and Matteo Rovere, depicts the various struggles and challenges that Poët faces as a female lawyer.

The Law According to Lidia Poët: Trailer, preview, and more details explored

On February 8, 2023, Netflix dropped the official trailer for The Law According to Lidia Poët, offering a glimpse of the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the series. The trailer opens with what seems like an interview that the protagonist is attending and briefly depicts the numerous challenges Lidia faces as a lawyer.

However, the trailer doesn't reveal any major spoilers. Overall, it maintains a dramatic tone and is replete with thrilling moments that fans of murder mysteries and legal dramas would certainly enjoy.

Here's the official description of the show, as per Netflix's YouTube channel:

"The Law According to Lidia Poët" is inspired by a true story: that of the first lawyer in Italy, of the daily injustices for which she fought, of her fierce defense of the innocent, of the studies and investigations to discover the truth and the revolution that has taken place in the world of jurisprudence thanks to her.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to an engrossing legal drama that explores the numerous socio-political challenges that women faced in the late 19th century. The series reportedly features a total of six episodes, all of which are expected to hit the streaming platform on the same day, on February 15, 2023.

More about The Law According to Lidia Poët cast and crew

The Law According to Lidia Poët features Matilda De Angelis in the lead role as Lidia, a bold and fearless woman who wants to become a successful lawyer in Italy. As Italy's first-ever female lawyer, Lidia naturally faces strong opposition from society.

Lidia's character builds the emotional core of the show, and it is her eventful life that the show explores. De Angelis looks impressive in the role, capturing her character's fearlessness, determination, sense of humor, and passion quite convincingly. Fans can expect a powerful performance from the actress in the series.

Apart from The Law According to Lidia Poët, Matilda De Angelis has appeared in numerous other films like Rose Island and Italian Race, as well as the TV miniseries, The Undoing, to name a few. Starring alongside De Angelis in other significant supporting roles are actors Pier Luigi Pasino, Eduardo Scarpetta, Dario Aita, and Sara Lazzaro, among others.

Letizia Lamartire and Matteo Rovere serve as the directors of the upcoming series. Lamartire is known for Saremo giovani e bellissimi and Baggio: The Divine Ponytail, whilst Rovere's credits include The First King: Birth of an Empire, Italian Race, and many more.

You can watch all episodes of The Law According to Lidia Poët on Netflix on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

