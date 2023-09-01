The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 7 recap: The truth of Alice's past revealed 

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 7 was titled Part 7: Sturt's Desert Pea. It was directed by Glendyn Ivin and written by Sarah Lambert. The episode was released on September 1, 2023.

This episode of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart saw the shocking revelation of Alice's past. She learned that she was not the reason behind her parent's death. It was her mother, Agnes, who had, in fact, caused the fire when Clem, Alice's father, was attacking her.

Furthermore, Alice learned that she had a younger brother called Charlie.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart episode 7 recap: What did Dylan say to everybody?

The episode began with Lulu learning about Alice's terrible condition after she was physically abused by her boyfriend, Dylan. However, nobody believed that Dylan was at fault. He had told everyone that Alice had tendencies of violence, and she was the one who attacked him first. Dylan even told everyone about how Alice caused the death of her parents when she was a little girl.

Alice literally had nobody beside her. Heartbroken and dejected, she called Twig and begged her and her grandmother, June, for help. Alice's family at once brought her back to Thornfield, and they finally decided to tell her the truth about her brother. Alice learned that her brother, Charlie, had survived the house fire when Agnes (Alice's mother) was pregnant with him.

Alice was furious at her grandmother, June, for hiding the truth from her for years. She at once went to meet Charlie and began catching up with him. Charlie's adoptive mother, Sally, then spoke with Alice. She told her that Alice's mother, Agnes was tired of her father Clem's abuse and wanted to leave him.

Agnes and Sally had devised a plan for escape. However, before that could be executed, both Agnes and Clem died. Alice, who for all these years believed that she caused the house fire, finally learned the truth behind that accident. Alice did set the fire in the shed in the backyard, but it was just a small one. However, Clem lost his temper and brutally assaulted his daughter.

Agnes saw her husband attacking her daughter, so she struck him on the head. When Clem lost consciousness, Agnes poured a inflammable liquid on her husband and set him on fire. Alice was saved; however, both her parents lost their lives. It was also revealed that Clem had even attacked his mother when she did not give him farm ownership.

Before Alice could contact June once again, her grandmother had passed away. The episode ended with June's bittersweet funeral. Everyone who June had helped throughout her life had arrived to pay the departed their final goodbyes.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart synopsis

The synopsis of The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, according to a Prime Video Press release, reads,

"The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past."

It further states:

"Set against Australia’s breath-taking, natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. Alice's journey as she grows from her complicated past builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves."

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Sigourney Weaver, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Frankie Adams, Charlie Vickers, and several others.