When did Grandma Holla’s funeral service take place? Netizens continue to pay tribute as videos of wake get released

Many fans and followers are still mourning the loss of Grandma Holla, the viral Grandma of TikTok who passed away on January 14, 2023, at the age of 97.

As her funeral services took place on January 28, 2023, at New Life Community Church, many have released videos of the wake, making fans and followers emotional all over again.

Social media users are posting videos from Grandma Holla's wake which was organized on January 28, 2023. (Image via TikTok)

Many fans also shared videos and images of Grandma Holla’s funeral and burial service.

Holla’s granddaughter announced the death of her grandmother in a live video, where she confirmed that Grandma Holla had passed away due to breast cancer. She said:

"She passed away in her sleep. She went out peacefully... what’s really keeping together y’all is she’s not in pain anymore, no more cancer, no more morphine."

Grandma, whose real name was Helen David, had more than 822,000 followers on TikTok and more than 280,000 on YouTube.

"She touched me so deeply": Netizens flood comments section of several videos of Grandma Holla

Netizens continued to pay tribute in the comments sections of several of her videos. Talking about how deeply she has touched many souls, one fan commented:

“You have Our Deepest Condolences...A true blessing of age 97 years... she touched me so deeply.. me be goin thru and watch her and the great care you give her and sharing her with The World. We thank God for you All, Amen.”

Social media users pay tribute to Holla AKA Helen, who passed away at the age of 97 after fighting cancer for a long time. (Image via YouTube)

Netizens paid tributes on videos posted on YouTube by fans from the funeral and wake of Grandma Holla on January 28, 2023. (Image via YouTube)

Others also commented on a bunch of TikTok videos, as many got emotional seeing their favorite TikToker being laid to rest.

TikTok is flooded by comments of fans mourning the loss of their favourite grandma on social media. (Image via TikTok)

Furthermore, the family also raised some money on GoFundMe, as the granddaughter mentioned in the description about how Helen did not have any insurance, hence, they needed some money for the Grandma’s homegoing. A total of $46,989 was raised in just 10 days.

Grandma Holla's granddaughter and other members of the family raised money on GoFundMe after the death of Helen. (Image via GoFundMe)

Holla was a popular content creator, who delighted her fans with her frank and honest responses to questions asked of her. Each of her videos would bring her millions of views, with thousands of likes and comments.

She posted her last TikTok on November 15, 2023, where she talked about her cancer and her deteriorating health.

