The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal release date, air time, plot, and cast list explored

The Hallmark Channel is bringing its viewers another love story with the upcoming release of The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal.

The Love Club is a series of four movies that follow four college friends who have made a vow to each other to always support one another through their romantic journeys.

Nicole's story airs tomorrow, and it stars Brittany Bristow as the titular character. She will play the role of a newly-engaged woman who cannot help but feel that the love of her life is her pen pal whom she has never met in person. The duo has exchanged a number of letters ever since she was in school and now Nicole believes he may be her soulmate.

The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal to release on Hallmark Channel on March 4

The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal is scheduled to air this Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 8 pm EST on Hallmark Channel. Since it is a Hallmark original, viewers can enjoy the movie series exclusively on the channel.

Subscriptions to the Hallmark Channel cost $5 a month. One can also watch the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama live and on-demand via the Peacock app and PeacockTV.com.

What is the Hallmark romance all about?

The Love Club is a series of four movies set to release on Hallmark. As per IMDb, the synopsis of the series reads:

"Four women, each dealing with their dating failures, make a promise to call each other if they ever run into romantic trouble again. 10 years later they revive their 'Love Club'oto help them to find true love."

The upcoming movie in the series centers on Nicole and her pen pal, whom she believes is the love of her life. The official synopsis of the upcoming movie in the series, according to Hallmark, reads:

"Freshly engaged interior designer, Nicole, still wonders if the one she is meant to be with is her mystery college pen pal whose letters she has kept all these years. At a loss of what to do, she seeks out assistance from The Love Club – four women who met 10 years prior and made a vow to always be there for one another should any of them encounter relationship challenges at any point in their lives."

It continues:

"Nicole and the ladies of The Love Club reunite and set out to track down Nicole’s pen pal, sending them on a journey to a lodge in the mountains where Nicole encounters romance, comedic imposters, female bonding, and plenty of mishaps until ultimately, the letters help lead her to her true love."

The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal cast list

The Hallmark romance stars Brittany Bristow and Marcus Rosner in lead roles as Nicole and her mystery college pen pal, respectively. Bristow has starred in a number of romantic dramas including Royal Matchmaker, Love on Safari, Christmas at the Palace, Love, Romance and Chocolate, Holiday Date, and A Tail of Love.

Her co-star Rosner's previous credits include Yes, I Do, Valentine in the Vineyard, Love on Harbor Island, and Romance to the Rescue.

The duo will share the screen together for the first time on The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal. The Hallmark movie also stars Lily Gao as Sydney, Chantel Riley as Lauren, and Camille Stops as Tara.

Catch The Love Club: Nicole's Pen Pal tomorrow at 8 pm EST on the Hallmark Channel.

