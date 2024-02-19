The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 Episode 1: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 is all set to premiere on February 19, 2024. The trailer for the show's third instalment was released two weeks ago and from what it appears, this season too will be filled with adventure for the titular character as well as for the audiences.

The show's third season has already aired in the UK with the first episode of the show airing on Channel 5 on Thursday, January 4, 2024. The show came to an end on February 1, 2024, after having a five-episode run.

Now it is time for fans living outside of the UK to rejoice, as the show will be made available on a popular streaming platform. The show will be available for viewing on Acorn TV, a popular platform for British shows, movies, and events. However, it will only be available for streaming in selective areas.

When will The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 Episode 1 be released?

As mentioned already, all episodes of The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 have already been aired in the UK. But for other regions, where it will be made available, the first two episodes of the third season of the show will air on February 19, 2024. However, the timing for the same has not been revealed yet. Other episodes of the show will be released shortly after the initial two episodes of the show are aired, the dates for which have not been confirmed yet.

Where to watch The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3?

If you are someone living in the UK chances are high that you have already watched all the episodes of the latest season of The Madame Blanc Mysteries. However, if you are residing outside of the UK you can stream episodes of the same on Acorn TV, an OTT platform for streaming British content.

Additionally, you can also stream the show on other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV. In case you reside in areas where the show is not available, use a VPN and set the location of the streaming platform to where it is available. This small trick should allow you to watch the show from anywhere around the world.

What can fans expect from The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3?

Fans already have a lot of expectations from The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3. This is because the previous seasons of the show have been a massive hit amongst the audiences as well as the critics. The previous two seasons of the show are highly rated for their interesting take on the crime drama genre which at times treads between comedy and mystery as well.

The gist for the first episode of the show reads:

"As Christmas approaches, Judith and Jeremy arrange for the group to attend a murder-mystery night at a hotel with a spooky history. But when an actual murder takes place, a heavy rainstorm traps Jean inside with all the suspects."

The brief introduction to the first episode of the show has already got the fans hooked to the upcoming show. It is only a matter of time before the audience will be once again exposed to Madam Blanc's life full of mysteries.

Barring the Christmas special episode, The Madame Blanc Mysteries Season 3 had six episodes during its UK run. Fans of the show elsewhere think, that the show will also have six episodes when it is released on Acorn TV however, nothing is confirmed as of yet.