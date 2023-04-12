The Marvels trailer breakdown: 3 major takeaways

After months of anticipation, the humungous Marvel Cinematic Universe (popularly known as the MCU) has released a trailer for The Marvels, the studio's next big entry into the franchise. It will serve as a direct sequel to Captain Marvel, which saw Brie Larson take center stage, and a continuation of Ms. Marvel, which concluded with a post-credit scene hinting at this upcoming film.

The elaborate trailer had a lot of important things, including a cosmic entanglement of powers between Carol Danvers (Larson), Kamal Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), who recently got powers of her own. The trailer also features the return of Nick Fury, which is quite exciting given Nick Fury's own series is also upcoming. The trailer also managed to introduce a mystery character and an important villain.

Ahead of the film's release on November 10, 2023, here are three of the most important things revealed in the trailer.

Three major takeaways from The Marvels trailer

1) Trading Places on a cosmic level

The final scene of Ms. Marvel sees Carol Danvers appear in the bedroom of the teenager who worships her. While it initially seemed like just a way of introducing the characters to each other, the trailer reveals that there is much more to it.

It seems that all three superheroes with cosmic superpowers are linked by much more than fate. They also share some kind of bond with their powers, making them switch places with each other when they use their powers. The trailer saw multiple instances of the same as Monica and Kamala having their places swapped, and then Kamala and Danvers having their places swapped. This causes some confusion and opens the plot up to much more.

The Marvels will see the three of them take a trip to solve the mystery of their entangled powers.

2) Zawe Ashton's New Villain and a mystery character

ًa 🐶🤎 @folkgyus WTF THEY FINALLY RELEASED PARK SEO JOON'S CHARACTER IN THE MARVELS TRAILER. PSJ MARVEL DEBUT WTF THEY FINALLY RELEASED PARK SEO JOON'S CHARACTER IN THE MARVELS TRAILER. PSJ MARVEL DEBUT 😭😭😭 https://t.co/qqhguDNWCQ

The trailer also manages to introduce the new villain for the film with Zawe Ashton's character. While most things are unknown about Zawe's character, the trailer hints that she shares something familiar with Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace), the big bad from Guardians of the Galaxy. It also reveals that Zawe's character has the second Kree Bangle.

The Kree Bangle is the source of Kamala's powers and was a major part of Ms. Marvel. It was already hinted that there was another of these powerful artifacts.

Moreover, the trailer also introduced Parasite star Park Seo-joon's mystery character, who is seen leading a group of soldiers to a battle. Sadly, no detail is available about this character yet.

3) Far from a team yet

Cam @statureparker #TheMarvels is gonna be a whole movie of Kamala nerding out and Carol and Monica being sick of it and I’m SO HERE FOR IT #TheMarvels is gonna be a whole movie of Kamala nerding out and Carol and Monica being sick of it and I’m SO HERE FOR IT 😭😭 https://t.co/mdf7PsOqma

While The Marvels features all three superheroes in their familiar forms, it is fate that brings them together and not mutual respect. This is well-reflected in the trailer, which sees the three of them struggle to work like a team, especially with Monica and Carol denouncing the idea that the trio are a team at the end of the trailer.

Even if not formally, The Marvels are supposed to function as a unit in future sequels and wars.

The trailer of The Marvels also hinted at other familiar figures like Goose, the feline version of an Avenger, Kamala Khan's eccentric family, and the Kree soldiers.

The Marvels will release in theatres in November 2023.

