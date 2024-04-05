The Masked Singer unveils Lizard's identity as 2000s R&B icon

On Wednesday, April 3, Lizard got eliminated from season 11 of Fox's The Masked Singer after its Shower Anthems episode. This gave the disguised celebrity singer, an opportunity to lift up the costume and reveal his true identity. Lizard was none other than 2000s R&B icon, Sisqó.

Mark Althavan Andrews, nicknamed The Dragon and professionally known as Sisqó is most famous for his iconic Thong Song. Entering the industry as a part of the R&B group Dru Hill, Sisqó and the group went Platinum after the release of their self-titled debut album. When he left the group, the singer's solo debut, Unleash the Dragon reciprocated the same success and went 5 times Platinum.

Journey of Lizard on The Masked Singer season 11

In the first appearance during the third week, Lizard performed Billy Joel's Uptown Girl and further proceeded with the singer's Movin' Out in a Smackdown against Spaghetti & Meatballs. In the fourth week, he performed Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? and topped it off with the Masked Singer theme song Who Are You? in a Smackdown battle with Sir Lion.

The April 3 segment of Fox's The Masked Singer season 11 featured a Shower Anthems episode which showcased the mysterious Lizard character performing Evanescence's hit track Bring Me To Life.

Before the performance, he talked about his childhood:

"Before I could even drive, I was living two lives. I got straight As in school, but after school. I was running the streets with a bad crowd. I was messed up so much I saw the inside of a jail cell more than once. That last time, I took a long look in the mirror and realized the thug life just wasn't for me."

However, Lizard's performance drew the least votes and he was subsequently eliminated. Judges Ken Jeon and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg made incorrect guesses about who was wearing the costume: they thought it was Michael Bivins and Ray J., respectively. However, judges Robin Thicke and Rita Ora got it right.

The performer finally took off his costume head to give host Nick Cannon, who complimented the Shower Anthems-themed episode by appearing without a shirt, to reveal that the character was none other than 2000s R&B sensation Sisqó. The night came to a close as Sisqó, who was still wearing the rest of his costume performed his most famous hit, Thong Song.

Sisqó goes by the nickname The Dragon, which made many wonder why the singer did not just appear as The Dragon. The singer clarified in an interview with Billboard that appearing as The Dragon would've made it too easy for the judges to guess his identity.

As for why he appeared in the costume, the singer told Billboard:

"From what I understood, because my wife is Elizabeth — Liz, Lizard. Also, Busta Rhymes, he was a dragon before."

A look at Sisqó's career

According to Nick Cannon, Sisqó, whose real name is Mark Althavan Andrews, is a "multi-platinum music sensation". Sisqó began his career as part of the R&B group Dru Hill, whose 1996 self-titled debut album went platinum. That was followed by their second studio album Enter The Dru in 1998, which hit #2 on the Billboard 200 and went two times platinum.

Sisqó later left the group to embark on an even more successful solo career, with his 1999 debut album Unleash The Dragon going 5 times platinum and peaking at #2 on the Billboard 200. The album also contained his most popular track, Thong Song, which was released in 2000. Sisqó's 2001 second album Return of Dragon, also went platinum.