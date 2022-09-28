When do new episodes of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 air on Disney Plus? Tentative release schedule explored

The second season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Similar to the first season, this season will include 10 episodes, and is expected to follow a weekly-release format.

The series is based on Stephen Herek's 1992 film of the same name. The first season has received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics, and fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming installment.

Read on to find out the tentative episode schedule of The Might Ducks: Game Changers season 2 on Disney+.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers tentative episode schedule explored

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 Episode 1 is expected to arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 3 am ET. The remaining episodes are expected to be released every Wednesday morning, until November November 30, 2022.

Take a look at the tentative episode schedule for the upcoming season (obtained via Disney Plus Informer):

Episode 1 – Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Episode 2 – Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Episode 3 – Wednesday, October 12, 2022

Episode 4 – Wednesday, October 19, 2022

Episode 5 – Wednesday, October 26, 2022

Episode 6 – Wednesday, November 2, 2022

Episode 7 – Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Episode 8 – Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Episode 9 – Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Episode 10 – Wednesday, November 30, 2022

After a successful first season, the Mighty Ducks team (previously known as the Don't Bothers), set off to participate in a summer hockey camp. The team needs to be at their best as they try to maintain their winning momentum. With a lot of thrilling and exciting events set to unfold, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out this season.

More details about The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers revolves around the titular team and serves as a follow-up to the 1992 Stephen Herek starrer. The official synopsis of the second season of the series, as per Disney Plus Originals, reads:

"After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, our squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel)."

The synopsis adds that the institute is for the children to excel at hockey without school getting in their way, and notes:

"As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they’re faced with the question: Can you win summer?"

The show features Lauren Graham as Alex Morrow. Apart from The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, Graham is best known for her performances in popular films and shows like Gilmore Girls, Evan Almighty, The Pacifier, and Parenthood, among others.

Others in key roles include Brady Noon as Evan Morrow, Julee Cerda as Stephanie, Maxwell Simkins as Nick Ganz, and Swayam Bhatia as Sofi Hanson-Bhatt. The show is helmed by Steve Brill, Josh Goldsmith, and Cathy Yuspa.

Don't forget to catch The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 on Disney+ on September 28, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far