What time will The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 episode 1 air on Disney+? Release date, plot, and more explored

Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers will premiere on Disney Plus on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 3 am ET. The sports comedy series is a follow-up to the 1992 film The Mighty Ducks, and follows the story of an underdog hockey team.

The Mighty Ducks series was written by Steve Brill, who also penned the 1992 film, along with Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa.

The second season of the show will see the Mighty Ducks team (formerly known as Don't Bother) land at a summer hockey camp that, unbeknownst to them, is the place to train future National Hockey League players. The Mighty Ducks find it tough to keep up with training and hardcore regimes but resolve to turn things around for themselves.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 will see actors Lauren Graham, Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Bella Higginbotham, Taegen Burns, Kiefer O'Reilly, and De'Jon Watts reprise their roles from the previous season.

Josh Duhamel is the latest addition to the show and seems to have taken over the reins of the male lead from Emilio Estevez, who appeared as the coach of Don't Bother in season 1. Estevez quit the show after differences with Disney over their COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Read on to learn more about season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 will see the Ducks arrive at hockey summer camp

Season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is set to release on Disney Plus on September 28, 2022. In line with the media company's policy, the details around the next season are under wraps.

However, the trailer was released on August 31, 2022, and proved that Don't Bother's win against the former Ducks in season 1 was definitely not the team's biggest battle.

Emilio Estevez as Gordon Bombay in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 1 (Image via IMDb)

In season 2 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, the Don't Bother team is assembled by Evan (Brady Noon) and Nick (Maxwell Simkins) after the former failed to make it to the Ducks team. Evan's mother Alex (Lauren Graham) encourages and assists her son by finding a place, the Ice Palace, for the team to practice.

Alex also coached the team in the absence of a professional, until former hockey player Gordon Bombay took over after she was fired for her unprofessional training methods. Don't Bother soon went through to the finals at States to face-off against the Ducks.

However, that was the farthest they could go, since they decided to have Sofi sit out because of her leg injury. Consequently, the Ducks were crowned the champions due to their forfeit.

Episode 10 of season 1 ended with a face-off between the Ducks and Don't Bother with a bet on the line. If the Ducks win, Don't Bother shall drop out of the league, and if Don't Bother wins, they will get the Ducks' name. As expected, Don't Bother defeated the Ducks to take over the reins of the team.

In season 2, the new Ducks team arrives at the hockey summer camp, led by Duhamel's Coach Colin Cole, in Los Angeles, where the "best of the best" players were made even better. The Ducks underestimate the camp, which is where players face regular blows to their bodies and self-respect.

The trailer also shows that the Ducks decide to turn things around and get serious about the camp and the training, however tough it might prove to be. It remains to be seen how they will manage to do that.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers season 2 will premiere on Disney+, on September 28, 2022.

