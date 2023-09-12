The Morning Show season 2 recap: All you need to know ahead of season 3

The Morning Show season 3 will premiere on September 13, 2023, on Apple TV+. This show highlights behind-the-scenes workings and exploits of a network broadcast morning news program. Season 1 debuted on November 1, 2019. It was hugely successful and now even a fourth season has been confirmed.

Since the third season is just around the corner, it is the right time to get a quick revision of what happened in the previous season. The Morning Show, created by Jay Carson, is inspired by Brian Stelter's book, Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV.

The Morning Show season 2 recap: What happened to Mitch?

Season 2 of The Morning Show premiered on September 17, 2021. It started with Cory surprisingly becoming the CEO of the network and Bradley and her new co-host Eric began leading The Morning Show. Bradley was considering switching to a different time slot but she soon learned that Eric was leaving.

Alex, who had exiled herself to the suburbs was brought back to the show by Cory. On the other hand, Mia and Daniel demanded more screentime from the new UBA News President Stella Bak, but she told Daniel that he lacked the "it" factor.

Apart from this, Hannah's family filed a lawsuit on the Morning Show and Cory urged the network to pay the family. He even made a deal with Fred Micklen to help him get the CEO position and bring back the network to its full glory. Cory soon learned of an article that was going to be published and destroy Hannah's image. He didn't want her to suffer so he exchanged it for something more scandalous.

After Alex's return to the show, she and Bradley had a ton of animosity. Alex was interviewed by Laura Peterson after her return. Laura and Alex were good friends once upon a time but when Alex learned that Laura was a lesbian, she stopped talking to her.

Bradley accepted her own s*xuality and started dating Laura. However, Cory exposed this secret relationship to the press to save Hannah. Alex and Bradley's reunion was short-lived and Bradley took the spotlight once again. Alex's relationship with her male co-workers Mitch and Chip was also explored.

After being accused of s*xual misconduct, life in Italy was difficult for Mitch. He was approached fiercely by a woman who demanded that he be permanently excluded from society. However, Paola, a woman, stood up for him. Paola and Mitch quickly grew to be great friends, and she wanted to support him by offering a different viewpoint on the Hannah issue.

The season ended with the demise of Mitch. He wanted to redeem himself but sadly got into a car crash. However, before his passing, he got to spend some time with Alex.

The Morning Show synopsis

According to Apple TV+, the official synopsis of the series reads:

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In season three, the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponized and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom."

The show stars Jennifer Aniston as Alexandra "Alex" Levy, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Charlie "Chip" Black, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Hannah Shoenfeld, and several others.