A Houston woman recently garnered severe online backlash for having a lesbian couple arrested for kissing in public. The story, first shared on Reddit by one of the two women who were arrested, user @u/HungryTaco4, on May 27, was titled:
“TW: Gf and I spent the night in jail thanks to a homophobe, we're devastated.”
According to @HungryTaco4, she and her girlfriend were playing mini golf at a moderately crowded outdoor place near Houston when they shared a kiss and immediately got criticized by a mother of a kid who told them they were disgusting for kissing in front of her kid and that they should be ashamed.
In response, @HungryTaco4 reportedly kissed her girlfriend again a minute later, right in front of the woman’s daughter, because they were apparently fed up with the homophobia. However, the woman called the police and had them arrested. The Reddit user mentioned that her girlfriend is black and shared their devastation at having to spend one night in jail.
The news was further shared on Twitter by @TizzyEnt on May 31, who offered to help the lesbian couple get justice. One user, Andrew Kase, was shocked that something like this happened in 2023:
"Sue her for slander + trauma and smirk back": Twiterrati condemn Houston woman for getting a lesbian couple arrested for kissing
After the incident was brought to the wider public's attention by @TizzyEnt on Twitter, netizens were left enraged. They said that this was horrific and that the woman should be found soon and punished for what she did to the lesbian couple. Some said that this homophobia was quite common in Houston and, in general, in Texas.
Check out some of these reactions below:
The golf course near Houston, where the couple went, was also very upset about what happened to the couple and was cooperative with them. They gave the couple the footage where the woman could be seen smirking, and the two police officers' faces were also shown.
The woman's social media was later discovered, and the couple got to know that the officers were friends with the woman. @TizzyEnt said in his Twitter video that the woman did not call 911 but basically just called her friends and had them arrest the couple without any valid reason and on the basis of false and unjust charges.
Reddit user shares the traumatizing experience of homophobia online
@HungryTaco4 shared what went down at the golf course nearby Houston that supposedly took place on May 25. She said that when the woman went to her and her girlfriend and told them they should be ashamed. The couple, hence, wanted to get back at her for the constant homophobia they had been dealing with.
After that, they saw the woman calling someone on the phone and smirking while staring at the couple. After about 15 minutes, two cops arrived at the course and pulled out their guns, telling them to get their hands in the air. @HungryTaco4 recounted that her girlfriend was shaking and in tears as they were being handcuffed. She noted:
“She's black. I can only imagine the sorts of things running through her head at this point.”
The Reddit user continued that she tried to explain to the police that they did not do anything wrong, but the officers commanded her to shut up and also used an expletive. When she told them that she and her girlfriend did not break any laws, the cops replied:
“S**ual harassment of a minor is a felony.”
The couple was dragged off the golf course near Houston in handcuffs and thrown into the police car. They were held in a cell and released after a few hours. @HungryTaco4 said that she does not want to relive that experience or talk about it online. She added that she had never seen her girlfriend so devastated in her life.
@HungryTaco4 said that the whole experience had been very traumatizing for both of them. She also wrote that she was going to check the footage from the Houston golf course and was going to work on finding therapists.
In a follow-up post, @HungryTaco4 said that she was trying to compile as much evidence as she could, but they were not going to take any legal steps until her girlfriend went through a few therapy sessions. She said that her girlfriend was exposed to having a mental breakdown due to trauma.