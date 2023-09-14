The Morning Show season 3 episode 3: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

The highly anticipated The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 is scheduled to release on September 20, 2023, exclusively on Apple TV+. The acclaimed American drama television series made its debut on November 1, 2019. Given its dedicated fan base, each new episode release sparks tremendous excitement among viewers.
In this latest episode, the series aims to uphold its reputation for delving into intricate themes and character dynamics. The upcoming episode, titled White Noise, is helmed by Kerry Ehrin, Jay Carson, Brian Stelter, and Joshua Allen respectively. The official synopsis of The Morning Show season 3 episode 3, as per IMDb, reads:
"When a contract negotiation becomes public, the old and new guards clash. Chris takes center stage."
Episode 3 of season 3 will feature Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Chip Black, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, Nestor Carbonell as Yanko Flores, and other notable actors, who will add depth to the narrative.
The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 will potentially explore the aftermath of the cyberattack experience
Release information for different time zones
The Morning Show season 3 episode 3, titled White Noise, will air on Apple TV+ on September 20, 2023. The list of international release timings for the next episode of the show are:
- United States: 9 pm PT on September 20, 12 am ET on September 20
- United Kingdom: 4 am BST on September 20
- Central European Time (CET): 6 am on September 20
- Canada: 12 am ET on September 20
- Australia: 2 pm AEST on September 20
- India: 9:30 am IST on September 20
- Korea: 1 pm KST on September 20
- Japan: 12 pm JST on September 20
- Philippines: 11 am PHT on September 20
A quick recap of The Morning Show season 3 episode 2
The Morning Show season 3 episode 2 revolves around the central theme of the UBA crisis triggered by a cyber attack. The episode showcases the tension around leaked embarrassing video threats, which prompt hackers to demand a substantial $50 million ransom from Bradley.
After the hacking incident, the episode reflects on the cliffhanger ending of the first episode, when Bradley's space feed resurfaced. Alex faces challenges in dealing with the potential sale of the network to Paul Marks, whose actions could harm UBA's reputation. Cybil, who seems to support Alex, suggests suspending her for recent actions, but Stella proposes a different form of punishment, which is hosting The Morning Show five days a week.
In this episode of the show, the exploration delves into the dynamics within UBA. Cory, who holds differing views from the board, suggests paying the ransom to ensure both his and Bradley's safety. However, his proposal is ultimately rejected. The tension heightens as the hackers reveal their recordings of everything, leading Stella to gather all devices from the staff.
Amid these circumstances, Alex and Bradley find themselves engaged in a heated disagreement regarding their secrets and vulnerabilities. The episode concludes with Bradley's firm statement, asserting that UBA will not yield to the demands for ransom.
In the middle of these events, Cory imparts information about a merger while Alex lends support to Bradley concerning the leaked video.
What to expect from the upcoming episode of The Morning Show season 3 episode 3?
In the upcoming episode, the cyberattack experience by UBA will likely be explored and its consequences examined. The network's decision to not give in to the ransom demand may lead to complications with potential impacts on Bradley and Cory, who are already facing their own challenges.
The episode is expected to showcase the elevated friction between Alex and Bradley, who previously had a bitter argument over hidden information and its disclosure, thereby further introducing an element of stress and complexity in the series.
The Morning Show season 3 episode 3 will air on September 20, 2023, at 12 am ET on Apple TV+.