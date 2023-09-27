The Morning Show season 3 episode 4 recap: Does Cory secure a deal to save UBA?

Apple TV's The Morning Show season 3 is here, bringing us changing power equations in UBA and an uncertain future due to the constantly shifting media landscape. In episode three, we saw Cybill forced to resign from the board. This was following her racist comments toward TMS anchor Christina, which shook us to the core by laying bare the systemic racism that runs in every vein of the organization.

Following this, episode 4, which aired on September 27, saw the characters step away from the studios for the UBA Upfronts and deal with the network's impending bankruptcy that looms over them. This season saw UBA in its biggest financial bind, and numerous scandals have done nothing but hurt chances with investors and advertisers.

At the end of the last episode, we saw Paul Marks backing out of a deal with Cory, citing UBA as an unsafe brand. There now seem to be many messes waiting to be cleaned up in The Morning Show season 3, episode 4.

How does The Morning Show season 3 episode 4 pan out?

The fourth episode of The Morning Show season 3 is titled The Green Light, and it opens with UBA CEO Cory Ellison preparing for the Upfronts. He speaks with Stella, reminding us about the financial doom that awaits the company and how essential advertising executives are at this point for the company’s fortunes.

Following his presentation, Cory is pursued by Alex, who seeks clarification about the network’s plans for her documentary. Cory explains the network’s financial situation and urges Alex to do her part in trying to save the UBA. He advises Alex to make up to Paul Marks and bring the billionaire back to the negotiation table. Alex meets Paul at the party and convinces him to visit an amusement park in the Coney Island with her. The two reconcile and end up learning a lot about each other.

In other news, Bradley is pleasantly surprised by the positive reaction to her leaked video, and she invites Laura to Cory’s party, which does not go well. Mia Jordan is helping Christine Hunter with leads for a news report, and she also speaks with Bradley about covering a story in Ukraine. She hooks Andre up with Bradley’s contact to help cover the bombings in Ukraine, but Mia wants Andre to keep his association with the UBA a secret.

Stella, on the other hand, meets executives for lunch to discuss UBA’s lack of original programming and general brand image. She tries to do damage control by reminding them that the UBA hacking benefitted the network, but the executives see through her tricks, and Stella is forced to play a dirty game. However, she succeeds at the end of the day by striking a deal worth $200k per prime time slot with the executives.

The Morning Show season 3, episode 4 ending explained

Cory is continuing the quest to raise a substantial investment to save the UBA, and he almost ends up with a loan deal, but his former boss Fred's arrival disrupts everything. Fred reveals to Cory that Sloan's loan comes with a catch. Sloan wants Fred to take over the financial decisions at the UBA. This leaves Cory frustrated and disillusioned, and he rejects the offer.

Cory reassures Stella that they will find funds, but the truth is that they are out of options. However, there is a change in the mood, and we see Alex entering with Paul Marks, whom she had managed to convince to return to the negotiation. Marks’ return is now the only hope for Cory to save the UBA.

Catch the next episode of The Morning Show season 3 on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 12 am PT, only on Apple TV+.