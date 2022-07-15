The Munsters 2022 cast list: Jeff Daniel Phillips, Dan Roebuck and others to star in Rob Zombie film

Rob Zombie is bringing back The Munsters, a reboot of the 1960s TV sitcom of the same name. The 2022 comedy-horror film will be written and directed by Zombie and co-produced by Universal 1440 Entertainment and Spookshow International Films.

While The Munsters 2022 does not yet have a confirmed release date, it is scheduled for a September 2022 release by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. The modern reboot is expected to be simultaneously released in theaters and on NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock.

Take a look at the cast of Rob Zombie's modern reboot of the classic monster family sitcom.

Meet the cast members of The Munsters 2022

The 2022 film adaptation of the 1960s creepshow TV sitcom will feature Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, the slack-jawed head of the household created by Dr. Frankenstein. Herman's father-in-law, The Count, will be played by Dan Roebuck. Sheri Moon Zombie will be seen as Lily, wife of Herman.

Other members of the cast will include Richard Brake as Dr. Henry Augustus Wolfgang, Sylvester McCoy as Igor, Jorge Garcia as Floop, Catherine Schell as Zoya Krupp, and Cassandra Peterson as Barbara Carr. Pat Priest and Butch Patrick from the original sitcom will also appear in the reboot.

1) Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster

American actor, screenwriter, and film director Jeff Daniel Phillips will be playing the patriarch of the Munster household, Herman Munster, one of Frankenstein's monsters. The role was originally played by Fred Gwynne in the 1960s sitcom.

Phillips is best-known for his portrayal of a caveman in the popular GEICO commercial series. He also appeared as Maurice in the short-lived sitcom Cavemen on ABC.

He was the director, producer, co-author, and cast member on Hide (2003). He has also appeared in Sneakers, Rob Zombie's Halloween II, The Lords of Salem, and 31. His TV roles include Flaked, Arrest and Trial, Philly, and Profiler. He also appeared in the second season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and in the MCU version of Angar the Screamer.

2) Dan Roebuck as Grandpa aka The Count

Originally played by Al Lewis, Grandpa Sam Dracula will be played by Dan Roebuck in The Munsters 2022. He is best known for his role as Deputy Marshal Robert Briggs in The Fugitive and its spin-off film U.S. Marshals.

Roebuck is also known for playing Jay Leno in The Late Shift, Dr. Lezlie Arzt in Lost, and Cliff Lewis in Matlock from 1992 until 1995. He has also appeared in various Rob Zombie and Don Coscarelli films.

3) Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily

Lily, a vampire and the matriarch of the Munster household, was originally played by Yvonne De Carlo. In Rob Zombie's 2022 adaptation of The Munsters, Sheri Moon Zombie will be seen playing the role of Herman Munster's wife, Lily. She is an American actress, model, dancer, and fashion designer.

Prior to marrying heavy metal musician and film director Rob Zombie, Sheri Lyn Skurkis appeared in eleven of his solo music videos. She also co-starred in Zombie's first feature film House of 1000 Corpses as Vera-Ellen "Baby" Firefly. She further reprised her role as Baby Firefly in the 2005 sequel The Devil's Rejects.

