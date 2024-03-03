The Nike Air Flight '89 “Fire Red” sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike Air Flight '89 is preparing for the fresh colorway in "Fire Red", mirroring the Air Jordan 4 "Alternate 89". With the blending of red and white colors, the new iteration is slated to be released this year.

With the dominant white shade, the sneakers are bordered with a red accent. The nuback leather provides a polished upper while the rubber outsole ensures durability.

The price point or the release date is yet to be confirmed. However, as per several media outlets like Sneaker News and others, this shoe will be released in 2024.

More details on Nike Air Flight '89 “Fire Red” sneakers

Nike Air Flight '89 is often compared with the Air Jordan 4 sneakers due to their matching flairs and now the colorways are being iterated for the upcoming drops. There are pretty handful of reasons for the similar flairs of both the lineups. Both sneakers were launched in 1989.

While Air Jordan 4 underscores the wing logo, Nike Air Flight '89 incorporates the Air logo. The color scheme of the sneakers also mirrors the Air Jodan 4 "Alternate 89", a dual tonal color palette.

The sneakers incorporate a leather upper, dressed in pristine white while the red borders create the contrast. The sole system is constructed of rubber, designed in a herringbone pattern. The outsole is accented in red grey, and white while the Nike logo at the back marks the branding. On the heel counter, another Nike logo is embroidered in red.

The sneakers are designed with several panels underscoring the junky appeal. On the leather upper, these panels create a layering allure. At the toe case, the perforation detail enhances the design further.

The sneakers also boast a flat lace system, dyed in white. The mesh tongue endorses flexibility while the padded silhouette provides comfort to the wearer. The Flight text in an intricated pattern marks the insignia further.

Under the padded tongue, the Air Flight text label is etched. The most notable similar feature of the Nike Air Flight'89 and the Air Jordan 4 is the eyelets, mirroring the cage pattern. In this upcoming colorway, these eyelets are painted grey, seamlessly complementing the overall outlook.

However, the brand has not revealed any release date of Nike Air Flight '89 yet. Interested readers are advised to keep an eye on the brand's official website.