Nike Air Flight 89 "Black Cement" shoes: Everything we know so far

Following the rumors and early teasers of the highly anticipated Stussy x Nike Air Flight 89 joint sneakers in recent weeks, the Swoosh’s stated silhouette is anticipated to now arrive in the “Black Cement” ensemble. These shoes appear to be inspired by the similar iteration sported by Air Jordan 4 in the past.

The Air Flight 89 “Black Cement” shoes are expected to hit the footwear world sometime in the next few weeks, as stated by House of Heat. Sneakerheads, however, should note that the price and the official word on the launch of these shoes has not been received from the shoe label. These shoes will be dropped via the online as well as offline sites of Nike, in addition to its partnering retail vendors.

Nike Air Flight 89 "Black Cement" shoes are inspired by Air Jordan 4 sneaker design

Here's another look at the upcoming sneakers (Image via Nike)

Due to its close ties with the AJ 4, the Nike Air Flight 89 is preparing to honor its sibling shoe by reimagining the "Black Cement" hue. For those uninitiated, the "Black Cement" iteration is commonly regarded as one of the most revered Air Jordan 4 color palettes.

This Chicago Bulls' classic color palette is broken up by the subtle blue tint that runs the length of the Nike Air Flight 89. Meanwhile, the shoe has also received accolades from the likes of great basketball star Scottie Pippen.

Further, as a nod to the timeless Air design, the "Nike Air" branding appears on the front tongue flaps of each pair, while the AJ4 signature silhouette exhibits Jordan branding. However, the Air Jordan 4 model has been found with Jumpman logos, which has led fans to talk about how Nike, Inc. did not make the Flight 89 shoe with all of AJ4's original parts.

Furthermore, the "Nike Air" branding is clearly apparent on the heel blocks of both shoes, which is a detail that has always been an integral component of this classic sneaker model. In addition, the word "Flight" is printed on the tongue flaps of this sneaker design.

Here's a detailed look at the tongue areas of these sneakers (Image via Nike)

For the interiors, the bright red inner lining is added to this colorway, which is complimented with bold black insoles. These insoles are stamped with similar Swoosh branding marks.

Meanwhile, the Swoosh’s site underlines the beginnings of the Air Flight 89 sneaker model in the following words:

“From hardwood to asphalt, the Nike Air Flight 89 takes you back to late-'80s b-ball with retro colors, crisp leather overlays and its extended strap over the foot. The 1-to-1 reissue features Nike Air cushioning for a soft, off-court ride that's fresh as ever.”

Given the fact that this upcoming iteration proudly wears the "Black Cement" hue, it continues to be regarded as the second choice by the majority of people, especially when compared to the historic Bulls-inspired gear that Michael Jordan always wears.

Keep an eye out for the next Nike Air Flight 89 “Black Cement” shoes, that will be accessible in the coming weeks. Those interested in securing a pair for their footwear collection are advised to stay tuned to the Swoosh’s online site or use the SNKRS app for timely alerts on their launch.