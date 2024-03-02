As March 2024 unfolds, the excitement and anticipation for the Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers release is at its peak. Accordingly, the Nike brand promises us a lineup of coveted designs from the sneaker franchise.

February saw the release of a new iteration of the Air Jordan 5 - the "Lucky Green." It incorporated the color-blocking design of the Air Jordan 5 silhouette and merged it with the Air Jordan 1 "Lucky Green" to the delight of Air Jordan fans all over the world.

March 2024 will see the release of the iconic Air Jordan 5 Olive after an 18-year hiatus and sneakerheads are excited, to say the least. The women-exclusive Air Jordan 1 Dusted Clay and the Air Jordan 4 "Metallic Gold" will also be released among others.

Check out the list of every Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers releasing in March 2024.

Every Nike Air Jordan Retro sneaker releasing in March 2024

Air Jordan 5 'Olive'

The Air Jordan 5 'Olive' (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 5 Olive is set to hit shelves this month after an 18-year hiatus, as part of Jordan's spring 2024 collection. Dressed in an olive green colorway, this pair of sneakers features a suede upper in army olive with brushes of orange and metallic silver accents. It comes with the brand's logo embedded on its tongue and back with its interior liners also coming in an orange color.

According to Sneaker Freaker, the Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers will be launched on March 2, 2024, at a retail price of $210 via Nike SNKRS.

2. Air Jordan 1 High 'Dusted Clay'

The Air Jordan 1 High 'Dusted Clay' (Image via StockX)

This pair of women exclusive sneakers is a reinvention of the 1980 retro basketball shoes. The brand combines the familiar hues of nature to create the dusty clay colorway. This pair of Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers shoes feature a high cut silhouette, a white upper with brown and burnt orange suede overlays, ankle padding, white midsole, orange outsole, and lace closure.

According to Sneaker Freaker, the "Dusted Clays" are expected to be launched on March 6, 2024, at a retail price of $200.

3. Air Jordan 4 'Metallic Gold'

The Air Jordan 4 'Metallic Gold' (Image via StockX)

It is no surprise that new renditions of the Air Jordan 4 silhouette would be released as it is one of the popular variations in Michael Jordan's iconic line. This pair of kicks is coming out in a new metallic gold colorway and features a mid-cut silhouette, a white leather upper with golden etchings on the eyelets, tongue labels, Air units, and Jumpman heel tabs.

According to Sneaker Freaker, these Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers will be released on March 9, 2024, at a retail price of $210 via Nike SNKRS.

4. Awake NY x Jordan airship

Awake NY and the Jordan brand have created a unique addition to the Jordan Air Ship. It serves as a love letter to New York City and its influence on street culture and basketball. This shoe comes in a distinct red and blue colorway and features a white leather upper with a stitched-on 'A' logo on the side of its toe cap, accents of red or blue on the ankle snake skin collar, and a metallic platinum swoosh on its sides.

According to Sneaker Freaker, the Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers will be released on March 13, 2024 at a retail price of $150 via Nike SNKRS.

4. Air Jordan 3 'Green Glow'

The Air Jordan 3 'Green Glow' (Image via StockX)

The green glow colorway is not new to the Jordan collection, it was first introduced in 2013 with just a few releases in between, and this month the brand is reviving it to make a comeback in the Air Jordan 3 silhouette.

The shoes are draped in black, grey, green, and white and feature a black leather upper with green glow accents and grey elephant print overlays on the toe, eyestay, and heels. The shoes also come with a white midsole and a grey rubber outsole. According to Sneaker Freaker, these Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers will be launched on March 16, 2024, at a retail price of $200 via Nike SNKRS.

5. Jordan 1 retro low 85 'Metallic Blue'

The Jordan 1 retro low 85 'Metallic Blue' (Image via StockX)

The metallic blue is an original Jordan colorway from 1985 that was last seen in 2016 and is now going to be receiving the popular 85 treatment. This pair comes in a white and blue colorway and features a white leather upper with blue metallic Swoosh logos on its sides and metallic finishing on its heel and tabs.

According to StockX, these Nike Air Jordan retro sneakers would be released on March 17, 2024, with a retail price of $160, and would be made available via Nike SNKRS.

6. Air Jordan 14 'Flint Grey'

The Air Jordan 14 'Flint Grey' (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 14 marks 25 years with this pair of kicks, drawing inspiration from the 2017 AJ8 'Cool Grey' and the Air Jordan 11 2001 "Cool Grey'. This pair of Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers comes in a grey and white colorway and features a grey cashmere suede upper with grey hairy suede overlays, a white foam midsole, and a grey rubber outsole.

According to Sneaker Freaker, the Flint grey will launch on March 20, 2024, with a retail price of $210 and will be available via Nike SNKRS.

7. Trophy room x Air Jordan 1 low

Another collaboration is set to release a reinvented retro silhouette. Jordan joins hands with Trophy Room to create a pair of shoes that are inspired by MJ's time with the Chicago Bulls. This shoe comes in a white, red, and black multicolor scheme and according to Sneaker Freaker, the Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers will be launched on March 21, 2024, at a retail price of $140.

8. Air Jordan 9 'Powder Blue'

The Air Jordan 9 'Powder Blue' (Image via StockX)

The Air Jordan 9 'Powder Blue' has only been added to the shelf twice, the first time was when it was first introduced in 1994 and the second time was in 2010. And now the Jordan brand is bringing it back this year for its 30th anniversary. Coming in a white, blue, and black colorway, the shoe features a white leather upper with black on the tongue, eyelets, Jumpman on the midsole, and heel pull tabs. A white rubber sole sums up the look.

According to Sneaker Freaker, the Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers will be launched on March 23, 2024, at a retail price of $210, and will be made available on Nike SNKRS.

9. Jordan 1 retro high OG 'Craft Ivory'

The Jordan 1 retro high OG 'Craft Ivory' (Image via StockX)

This Nike Air Jordan Retro sneaker is another addition to the Jordan Craft series. Coming in pale ivory, coconut milk, and sea glass colorway, the shoes feature a suede upper with raw canvass overlays on the collar, eyestay, and Swoosh. According to Sneaker Freaker, the Craft Ivory is expected to be released on March 30, 2024, at a retail price of $180 and will be available via Nike SNKRS.

Mark your calendars for these Nike Air Jordan Retro sneakers and be the first on the waitlist.