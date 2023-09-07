The Nun 2 Box office prediction: How much will it make on Day 1?

Sequel to the 2018 horror film The Nun, the much-awaited ninth entry into the Conjuring universe is The Nun 2, which is all set to release on September 8, 2023. The supernatural horror film is directed by Michael Chaves and will see the return of Tarissa Farmiga as Sister Irene as she once again confronts the evil nun, Valak.

As per early reports, the film is expected to be highly profitable at the box office, just like its predecessor. With nearly 365 million dollars in global box office receipts, the first movie was a commercial success and solidified itself as one of the most famous horror films of all time. Critics gave the movie high marks for not only its brilliant cinematography but authentic storyline.

Similarly, fans of the Conjuring franchise are expecting nothing less from the upcoming film. As such, they are anticipating it to be just as dark, terrifying, and more suspenseful than the first installment,

As part of one of the most popular horror film franchise, predictions suggest Day 1 of The Nun 2 will turn in a profit

A still from The Nun 2 (Image via IMDb)

In recent years, horror movies haven't had much success at the box office. This is due to the perception that movies of these genres are specialized pieces of theatre that appeal to a limited and niche audience. However, the upcoming film, The Nun 2, could change that.

First off, the movie is part of the wildly popular Conjuring universe that has already grossed over 2 billion dollars in global box office receipts, building a huge fanbase that is eager to see what happens next. Secondly, Michael Chaves, who also directed the Hollywood blockbuster The Curse of La Llorona, is the film's director. The fact that Chaves has a track record of directing successful horror movies will reassure viewers that the upcoming film will be worth the watch.

Although The Nun 2's marketing and promotional expenditure may be considerably greater, the film's production costs are predicted to be between $35 and $40 million. To pay production and marketing expenses, a movie's box office must generally gross twice as much as its stated budget.

For well-known horror films, the rule is slightly different. While the production costs for these movies can be kept relatively low, if they want to compete with other big releases, they will need to spend a lot of money on promotion. Therefore, it is likely that The Nun 2 will have a total budget that is closer to two and a half times what it costs to produce. In this scenario, the movie would need to earn between $87.5 million and $100 million to break even.

It has been predicted by numerous sources that owing to the film's popularity it is likely to make 30 million dollars on Day 1. It's a challenging task, but quite doable for the Conjuring franchise, which has enjoyed enormous success with each of its movies.

Even the least successful The Curse of La Llorona made $123 million on a $9 million budget. A sequel to The Nun as well as part of the most profitable Conjuring franchise, the film is likely to turn a profit.

The Nun 2 synopsis

The official synopsis for the film, as per New Line Cinema, reads:

"New Line Cinema brings you the horror thriller The Nun II the next chapter in the story of The Nun, the highest grossing entry in the juggernaut $2 billion The Conjuring Universe. 1956 – France. A priest is murdered. An evil is spreading. The sequel to the worldwide smash hit follows Sister Irene as she once again comes face-to-face with Valak, the demon nun."

The Nun 2 premieres in theatres on September 8, 2023.