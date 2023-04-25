The Nurse on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, cast, and more details revealed

Netflix's upcoming Danish series, The Nurse, is all set to hit the streaming platform on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at 3.01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The show dramatizes the true story of a Danish nurse who was convicted of attempted manslaughter.

It focuses on a young nurse named Pernille Kurzmann, who befriends another nurse, Christina Aistrup Hansen, at a famous hospital. Although the two get along well, Christina doesn't seem to be the person she portrays herself to be.

The series features Josephine Park in one of the lead roles, along with numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. It is helmed by noted Danish filmmaker Kasper Barfoed.

Netflix's The Nurse trailer offers a peek into the disturbed mind of a nurse

Netflix released the official trailer for The Nurse on April 4, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous gripping events set to unfold in the new show. The trailer offers a glimpse of the two lead characters' friendship and how it evolves over time.

A number of thrilling moments are briefly depicted but the trailer does not contain any major spoilers. Overall, the trailer has an atmospheric tone that fans of psychological thrillers would certainly enjoy. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared the official description of the series, which reads:

''Pernille Kurzmann Larsen, a fresh-faced nurse at a hospital, begins to question the attention-seeking tendencies of her colleague, Christina Aistrup Hansen. As Pernille delves deeper into her suspicions, she starts to believe that Christina's behavior may be linked to a series of patient deaths. From the producers of "The Chestnut Man" comes this retelling of an unsettling story based on true events.''

Based on the official trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a fascinating character-driven thriller that delves deep into the mind of a disturbed woman. The miniseries reportedly features a total of four episodes, all of which are expected to drop on Netflix on the same day, April 27, 2023.

Josephine Park and others to star in The Nurse

The Nurse stars noted actress Josephine Park in one of the lead roles as Christina Aistrup Hansen. She's a nurse with a mysterious background. Christina befriends another young nurse and their equation forms the core of the story.

Josephine Park looks brilliant in the series' trailer, perfectly capturing the various complex shades of her character with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the show.

Apart from The Nurse, Josephine Park has starred in quite a few movies and shows over the years like The Venus Effect, Miss Viborg, Darkness: Those Who Kill, and The Investigation, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Park in another important role is Fanny Louise Bernth, who portrays the role of Pernille Kurzmann Larsen. She befriends Christina, but later discovers certain shocking truths about her that change her life forever.

Fanny looks impressive in the trailer, promising to deliver an impressive performance in the show. Her other notable acting credits include Dronning Ingrid, The Way to Mandalay, and Ride Upon the Storm, among many more.

You can watch all four episodes of The Nurse on Netflix on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

