The Obama connection in Leave The World Behind, Explained

Netflix's apocalyptic, psychological thriller Leave the World Behind was released on the platform on November 22, 2023. The film, based on Rumaan Alam's 2020 novel of the same name is produced by Barack Obama, the former President of the United States. However, the film has also managed to attract a number of conspiracies, potentially because of Obama's role in the production.

The theories range from predictions of an impending apocalypse and global cyberattacks to suggestions of a warning about future societal breakdowns. Some viewers have also interpreted the film as a message from the Obamas, possibly reflecting their views or experiences.

In an interview with Collider on December 24, 2023, the film's director Sam Esmail, spoke about Obama's involvement in the movie. He clarified that former President Obama's input was incorporated after the script had already been established. This revelation effectively debunks the conspiracy theories suggesting a deeper and more significant involvement from Obama.

"He really wanted to do justice": Sam Esmail on Barack Obama's contribution to Leave the World Behind

The film, produced by Barack Obama sparked some conspiracy theories (Image via juliaroberts/Instagram)

The director of Leave the World Behind, Sam Esmail told Collider on Sunday that the former president contributed mainly through certain notes. These notes focused on character development, empathy, and the disaster elements of the story. This was aimed at translating the book's themes into the film.

Esmail told the publication that since the former President is "such a movie lover," his notes were more focused on trying to "cinematically portray" what the book said in an interesting way.

"The book was on his reading list, it’s one of his favorites, and he really wanted to do justice by the book." Esmail noted

He went on to add:

"This theme of mistrust is a cautionary tale about what could happen if we don't have that community or bond that holds us together. So he really gave notes with regards to character, empathy, and also the disaster elements. It was really across the board. And again, it was all in pursuit of making it into a good movie. That was his main focus."

Later, Sam Esmail noted that President Obama joined the Leave The World Behind project just a few months before filming began. By that time, the script was largely finalized.

Obama provided feedback, but the fundamental story and sequences were already in place. Esmail believes the theories about Obama's influence on the script's direction are incorrect.

"Of course I've seen it online, and I think the silly thing about the whole thing is President Obama really came on a couple of months before we started shooting, so the script had basically been written and done." the director said.

Sam Esmail continued:

"He obviously gave notes on the script, but the bones of the story and the sequences were already written. I would just say they're pretty wrong in terms of his signaling. It had nothing to do with that."

Esmail emphasized that Obama's notes focused on character development, themes, and empathy rather than the speculative theories circulating online.

Sam Esmail throws light on the symbolism of deer in Leave the World Behind

A scene from the movie Leave the World Behind (Image via Netflix)

Director Sam Esmail presents the film Leave the World Behind as a dream that gradually transforms into a nightmare. In the same interview with Collider, Esmail elucidated how the narrative shouldn't be analyzed logically like an essay. This approach is particularly evident in the movie's depiction of a deer herd as it plays a mysteriously menacing role.

"It’s not meant for it to be like an essay where every plot point is annotated with logic and references. … I wanted this film to feel like a dream that slowly turns into a nightmare.

Noting he was "committed to that," the director added that it was the experience he wanted to give the audience. He stated that nothing "ever got in the way of that."

In addition, Esmail explained that the deer herd is not meant to be understood in a literal sense. Instead, the deer symbolizes an ominous warning from nature, indicating that something is amiss. It is a warning that is largely ignored by the characters. The director emphasizes that the film is intended to be experienced emotionally and viscerally rather than analyzed in a logical manner.

"So, whenever people are trying to piece together the film in a purely detached, logical way, I think that doesn’t work, and honestly, I don’t think it works with most films. I think a film has to be felt and experienced, and not necessarily thought through in that way," Esmail added.

As clarified by the director of the movie, Leave the World Behind is a testament to Obama's penchant for movies and has no relation to conspiracy theories.