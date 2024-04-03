The Office episodes with the best pranks to watch this April Fool’s Week

Spice up April Fool's Week 2024 by watching The Office episodes with some of the best pranks. Jim and Dwight have a love-hate relationship. The fans of The Office who have watched the episodes of the comedy series might know Jim Halpert's tendency to pull practical jokes at work to pass the time when he's bored; it was one of the main features of the character.

People frequently observe that Dwight usually puts up with Jim's practical jokes, but on the other hand, he's equally annoying in his own right. This show has included innumerable practical jokes, some of which are more ridiculous than others. Dwight also plays pranks on Jim quite a bit.

He frequently targets his bossy desk partner, Dwight Schrute, but he also likes to play practical jokes on Andy Bernard, a coworker from Stamford, when he switches branches. He occasionally plays practical jokes on his coworkers, including the gullible Kevin, if he finds himself in an unpleasant situation or is bored. Pam Halpert usually works with Jim to pull practical jokes on Dwight.

Ranking the best pranks in The Office this April Fool's Week

1. Jim makes Dwight lose his perfect record by making him believe that it is Friday (Season 2, Episode 8 Titled Performance Review)

The Office's "Performance Review" features one of Jim's greatest small-time gags. In this episode, Dwight thinks it's Friday rather than Thursday. When Jim and Pam find out, they choose to play along with his misperception by pretending it's Friday as well.

As a result, Dwight believes that the week is coming to an end when he goes home, only to learn the next day that it isn't. He then arrives at work the following day, stressed and worried. Up until then, he had never missed a day of work; however, his flawless record was ruined when Jim and Pam chose not to correct him.

2. Wrapping paper desk (Season 4, Episode 12 Titled “Moroccan Christmas”)

This is one of the less serious practical jokes on Dwight because it doesn't hurt him that much in The Office. Jim pretends that he covered Dwight's desk entirely with wrapping paper during the Christmas season. Dwight thinks this prank is silly until he tries to sit in his chair, at which point he triumphantly declares that it will only take him five minutes to uncover his desk.

When he throws his briefcase on it, it entirely falls beneath his weight, along with his desk. To further complicate the wrapping paper trick, Jim had substituted cardboard for Dwight's real belongings.

3. Jum puts Dwight's objects in the vending machine ( Season 2, Episode 11 Titled ''Booze Cruise,'')

Along with packages of chips and pretzels, Jim places everything Dwight owns in the vending machine, including his stapler and his cherished bobblehead dolls. Before realizing that his wallet is also in the machine, Dwight chooses to merely buy all of his belongings back. But Jim is a good man, and he gives Dwight a bag of nickels so he can start working.

4. Faxes from future Dwight (Season3, Episode 7 Titled “Branch Closing”)

Dwight isn't the only victim in The Office when Jim takes some of his stationery and uses "Future Dwight" to send Dwight faxes. When Dwight knocks Stanley Hudson's (Leslie David Baker) perfectly delicious cup of coffee out of his hands because future Dwight said it might be poisoned, Stanley loses it.

5. Jim Moves Dwight’s Desk To The Bathroom (Season 2, Episode 6 Titled “The Fight”)

It looks like Dwight lost his desk. But before he can complain to Michael (Steve Carell), Jim starts a game of Hot or Cold, which Dwight—a ping-pong aficionado and natural hunter—cannot resist. After finding his desk in the men's restroom, Dwight is irritated but chooses not to speak with Jim about his new workspace.

6. Dwight-Squared (Season 3, Episode 20 Titled “Product Recall”)

Jim's portrayal of Dwight is too memorable—and spot-on—to be excluded from our The Office prank countdown, even if it's more of a straight insult. Accessorized with $4 drugstore spectacles, a Salvation Army tie, a calculator watch, and an unlucky hairpiece.

7. The Nickeler (Season 2, Episode 21 Titled “Conflict Resolution”)

Jim is proud of his stellar résumé in The Office, which includes paying his colleagues to refer to Dwight as "Dwayne," changing Dwight's pens to crayons, hiding a bloody glove in Dwight's desk, and trying to persuade him that he was a murderer.

The intricate hoax in the thick complaint file, though, may have been Jim fiddling with Dwight's phone. Jim kept adding nickels to Dwight's phone until the latter got comfortable with the weight and then suddenly removed all the nickels. This resulted in Dwight hitting himself with the phone's receiver.

8. Dwight gets Pavlov'd (Season 3, Episode 16)

Jim experiments on Dwight by training the latter over several weeks to expect an Altoid every time he hears the sound of a computer log-in. Jim's take on Pavlov's experiment bore fruit in this episode when he restarts his computer for the final time, and Dwight places his hand out for a mint. But he doesn't receive any mint this time, and Dwight wonders why his mouth tastes bad all of a sudden.

9. Snow Ball Fight (Season 7, Episode 11 Titled "Classy Christmas")

"Classy Christmas" features a snowball fight between Jim and Dwight that starts harmlessly enough but quickly spirals out of control as Dwight exacts revenge on Jim for tossing a snowball at him in the office. Later on, in the parking lot, Dwight confronts Jim, pelting him with snowballs until he screams for him to stop.

10. Jim puts Dwight’s stapler in Jell-o (Season 1, Episode 1 Titled “The Pilot”)

Jim Halpert has most likely put the office supplies in a Jell-O mold, Dunder Mifflin Scranton. Jim's first prank is a classic, even though it's not his most complex or creative, especially when he adamantly protests his culpability while gulping down Jell-O.

The Office debuted on NBC on March 24, 2005, and ran for nine seasons. Greg Daniels created the American adaptation of the show, which was based on the BBC series of the same name. Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and B.J. Novak were among the original members of the core cast.

The show aired from 2001 to 2003 and was co-written by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant. Peacock currently offers streaming for all nine seasons. You can also stream the show on Netflix.