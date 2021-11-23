The OMB Peezy Twitter video leaves the internet scandalized

A video of rapper OMB Peezy has recently left the internet scandalized. The clip first appeared on Facebook and found its way to Twitter as well, leaving netizens distraught.

LeParis "OMB Peezy" Dade, posted a video on November 21 on Facebook. The clip included the 24-year-old in the midst of an inappropriate intimate moment. Since then, the Facebook upload did not take long to find its way to other platforms as well. Internet users were left horrified by the social media upload.

Where is OMB Peezy from?

The Alabama rapper has been actively participating in the music industry since 2017. OMB Peezy began his career as a musician after being signed with 300 Entertainment. Since then, Peezy has acquired a massive fanbase.

With his songs receiving immense traction online, OMB Peezy has acquired over 997k followers on Instagram. His social media handle is often flooded with Peezy giving fans music updates. He also has an active YouTube channel which has amassed over 639k subscribers.

Aside from having a flourishing music career, Peezy has a clothing website as well. However, the musician is currently focused on touring. His upcoming concert will be held in Tempe, Arizona.

Since the NSFW video was uploaded to Facebook, it has not gone unnoticed by fans of the Soul Ties singer.

Though the video was taken down from the platform sooner rather than later, it did not take long for netizens to react to the same. People also uploaded the video to Twitter, where it received massive traction.

Danielle @daninicoleee__ Y’all see that OMB Peezy video 🥺 Y’all see that OMB Peezy video 🥺

miss mamaaas 🧸💙 @hurricanekeve My mama just text me asking why everybody talking bout OMB Peezy 😂 My mama just text me asking why everybody talking bout OMB Peezy 😂

AK✨ @AsiaKW_ I knew I was in love w/ OMB Peezy for a reason 🥰😂 I knew I was in love w/ OMB Peezy for a reason 🥰😂

T BABY 🥰 @tashaunajanette I wanted to know why OMB Peezy was trending and ….. I wanted to know why OMB Peezy was trending and ….. https://t.co/mSloTrqK5N

Nov.26 💞 @AliseKaycia Omb peezy 😭😭😭😭😭 it’s so pretty Omb peezy 😭😭😭😭😭 it’s so pretty

Lex 🦋 @___LexxBall I just seen omb peezy video and let’s just say she wasn’t going crazy enough for me 🤣🥴 I just seen omb peezy video and let’s just say she wasn’t going crazy enough for me 🤣🥴

shay•luhhh @_Shaayla_ that thang too pretty omb peezy, but shorty disappointed me that thang too pretty omb peezy, but shorty disappointed me

*Censored*🖕🏾🍦 @tonsoffunk1234 I just searched for the OMB peezy video just to see that? I just searched for the OMB peezy video just to see that? https://t.co/pPVbB96bxH

OMB Peezy breaks his silence on video upload

OMB Peezy did not initially release a statement, and followers of the musician were left curious whether the video was uploaded with intent or by mistake.

However, he took to his Instagram account a few hours later, opening up about the Facebook video. While clarifying that it was uploaded online unintentionally, OMB Peezy stated:

"My bad y’all had to see dat. My new name 'Mr. Smooth' doe.”

Speaking of the growing traction the video received online, he told his Instagram fans:

"I just woke up and y’all still on da bulls**t. Y’all make a ni**a feel good doe.”

Since then, the rapper has been actively responding to comments on social media. He has not given any other comment regarding the video, following his Instagram reaction.

