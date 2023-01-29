The Other Way: Pillow Talk 2023 release date and air time

The Other Way: Pillow Talk is set to premiere on Sunday, January 29, at 11 pm ET on TLC. The show will follow the events that will unravel in the upcoming season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, which is set to premiere earlier the same day.

As part of the Pillow Talk segment, previous cast members of the franchise will discuss the new episodes of the upcoming show. If the trailer is any indication of what's to come, the cast members will definitely have a lot to talk about.

The Other Way: Pillow Talk will follow 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season 4

The Other Way: Pillow Talk’s upcoming segment will feature former cast members as they sit in bed and watch the new season of the reality show unfold. As they immerse themselves in the show, they will pass judgment, share their opinions, and maybe even reminisce about how things were back in their day.

The cast members will follow the lives of Jen and Rishi, Kris and Jeymi, Nicole and Mahmoud, Daniele and Yohan, Gabriel and Isabel, and Debbie and Oussama. The trailer suggests that while these Americans make their way to their partners’ countries, multiple issues arise, which they must work together to navigate through.

During the trailer, it is revealed that while Jeymi and Kris have been seeing each other for quite some time and are madly in love, the two meet for the first time while filming 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The Other Way: Pillow Talk cast will see Jen making her way back to India, where she first met Rishi. Rishi’s parents are unaware of her existence and their relationship. They wish for him to have an arranged marriage and fans can't wait to see what the future has in store for them.

Daniele and Yohan are no strangers to fans of the franchise, as they previously appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise. The trailer suggests that they will give The Other Way: Pillow Talk cast members a lot to talk about as they try and fit into each other’s lives as a couple.

During the trailer, the two get into a fight about money. She tells him that she pays for everything and he needs to pull his socks up. However, instead of understanding her point of view, he tells her that in his country, the man works and “the woman does the housework.”

In a confessional, she said:

"I’ve made Yohan’s life better, and he’s very ungrateful."

As Gabriel makes his way to Columbia to meet Isabel’s family, he tells her that he wants to open up to her family about his identity as a trans man. The Other Way: Pillow Talk stars will get to see things unfold before their eyes as he does. Isabel is seen upset in the trailer since she doesn’t want to lose Gabriel but also doesn’t want to lose her family.

Nicole made it to Egypt to live with her husband, Mahmoud. However, cultural differences may cause irreparable damage. During the trailer, she tells him that she wants some freedom and he replies by saying that she has more freedom than any wife he can ever have. She tells him that she’s not Egyptian and wishes to go back to America where she can be who she wants.

There's a lot to do as Daniele prepares for her big move to the Dominican Republic.

The last couple whose journey The Other Way: Pillow Talk stars will witness is Debbi and Oussama. The two connected through art and fell in love despite their age difference. While her family is not on board with their relationship, her bags are packed and she is ready to move to Morocco. However, her fairy tale romance might seem fictional when she soon realizes that Oussama may not be who she thinks he is.

