The Perfect Find ending explained: Did Darcy accept Eric and Jenna's relationship? 

The new Netflix film The Perfect Find explores Eric and Jenna's love story. The duo are in love, but there are some major obstacles in their relationship that they must overcome if they want to live happily ever after.

First, Jenna works or a woman named Darcy, and Eric is Darcy's son. Even though Darcy gave Jenna a job, she does not like her because they have a love-hate relationship. In the past, Jenna stole Darcy's jobs and boyfriends, and Darcy never completely forgave her.

However, the major issue in this relationship is Jenna and Eric's age gap. Jenna is 40 years old, and Eric is only in his early 20s. Darcy does not approve of this relationship at first, but in the end, after Jenna gets pregnant with Eric's baby, Darcy realizes that she is wrong. She accepts her son and Jenna's love and even blesses them at her gala.

The Perfect Find stars Gabrielle Union, Gina Torres, Keith Powers, La La Anthony, Aisha Hinds, Janet Hubert, D. B. Woodside, Latoia Fitzgerald, Remy Ma, Diana Noris, Phoenix Noelle, and Ts Madison.

The Perfect Find's official synopsis reads:

"After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance."

The Perfect Find ending explained: Did Jenna get pregnant?

Darcy is furious after she catches Eric and Jenna hanging out in her house. Darcy accuses Jenna of being dishonest with her and stealing all her boyfriends. And now she feels disrespected because Jenna is dating her son. Eric also becomes furious because he realizes that his mother and Jenna have spoken to each other about their relationship and Jenna didn't inform him about it. Darcy tells her son to stay away from this conversation. Darcy then fires Jenna.

After losing her job, Jenna has to start from scratch. Everything she has built came crashing down in an instant. A few days later, Jenna and Eric meet in a restaurant. Eric tells her that he quit his mother's company after Jenna was fired. He is working on a documentary about his deceased father now.

Jenna takes a job teaching fashion and film at Columbia University, but she did not contact Eric to tell him this. She wants to inform him that she is pregnant with his baby. Eric is not happy to hear this because he does not want children. He tells her that it is irresponsible of her to make a decision like this on her own. Eric could not process what happened and asks Jenna to give him time.

Soon, Darcy finds out that Jenna is pregnant, so she meets with her. Darcy says that her parents also never approved of her and Eric's father's relationship and Darcy had to raise her son alone. Darcy does not want to treat Jenna and Eric the same way, so she accepts their relationship.

Eric also accepted his son and wants the baby to know everything about him, unlike him and his father. At the end of The Perfect Find, Eric and Jenna make up and name their son after Eric's father. Eric then takes Jenna to his mother's gala, and they make their relationship known to everyone. Darcy also blesses them. The lovebirds are finally together.

The Perfect Find is streaming on Netflix worldwide.

