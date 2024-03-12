"The plot thickens": Prince William bruises on neck conspiracy theory explored amid Kate Middleton's photoshop scandal

Conspiracy theories about Prince William’s bruises flood the internet after Kate Middleton’s latest photo with her children sparks photoshop controversy. On March 11, Catherine, Princess of Wales shared the now-viral picture on her joint Instagram account with her husband.

The post came after months of people wondering where she has been since her abdominal surgery was announced in January. However, several media outlets and some photographic experts have stated the source of the picture supposedly manipulated the image.

On the other hand, the death of Thomas Kingston, a 45-year-old member of the royal family was announced on the same day when Prince William pulled out of his late godfather’s memorial service in February.

The reason for his sudden departure was cited as ‘personal’, while the prominent cause of Kingston’s death remained shrouded from public knowledge. It was said he died of a ‘catastrophic head injury’ and that a weapon was found near his body. After Prince William appeared in public several days later, in some of the photos circulated in the media, netizens noticed an apparent bruise on his neck.

YouTuber Tisa Tells added to the theories and pointed out he also seemed to have “goggle tan lines” on his face. One user commented that the plot started thickening.

Prince William's apparent bruises spark conspiracy theories. (Image via YouTube/@TisaTells)

Theories about Prince William's bruises explored amid Kate Middleton's photoshop debacle

YouTuber Tisa Tells claimed in her video posted on March 3, scrutinizing Prince William's public appearance after Thomas Kingston's death. She zoomed in on a picture and claimed there were tan lines on his cheeks that one gets from "being on the slopes" and wearing goggles all the time. She explained as the sunscreen starts to fade away, the sunburn on the exposed part of the face causes those tan lines.

Tisa speculated Prince William might have gone on a skiing vacation recently. She further questioned the mystery of the situation as it appears that the Prince of Wales went vacationing while his wife was reportedly recovering from a medical emergency.

Referring to Thomas Kingston's death, Tisa said the deceased royal was a former boyfriend of Kate Middleton's sister Pippa Middleton. She added that Prince William was reportedly seen partying with Thomas on the day of his death. The YouTuber wondered if Williams had something to do with his demise.

She continued that Kate Middleton was rumored to be having an affair with Thomas, which might have caused a fight to break out between him and Prince William, leading to the fatality.

Expand Tweet

The royal family and people close to the Prince of Wales immediately asserted that he had no role in Thomas Kingston's death. However, the urgency of the clarification triggered further doubts about Prince William's innocence.

Several people shared their theories under Tisa Tell's YouTube video on the same:

Prince William's apparent bruises spark conspiracy theories. (Image via YouTube/@TisaTells)

Prince William's apparent bruises spark conspiracy theories. (Image via YouTube/@TisaTells)

Prince William's apparent bruises spark conspiracy theories. (Image via YouTube/@TisaTells)

Prince William's apparent bruises spark conspiracy theories. (Image via YouTube/@TisaTells)

Prince William's apparent bruises spark conspiracy theories. (Image via YouTube/@TisaTells)

Prince William's apparent bruises spark conspiracy theories. (Image via YouTube/@TisaTells)

Prince William's apparent bruises spark conspiracy theories. (Image via YouTube/@TisaTells)

Kate Middleton's photoshop scandal explored

In the viral picture, Kate Middleton appears with her three children Charlotte, George, and Louis. She thanked everyone for their continued support and prayers for her in the past two months and wished everyone a happy Mother's Day. The Princess of Wales added her husband, Prince William took the photo.

However, as soon as the picture was posted, people flooded the comments claiming it was photoshopped. Some pointed out Kate's finger was missing her wedding ring and that her children's fingers were captured doing weird things.

Several other areas in the picture appeared doctored. There was a blur on Kate Middleton's hair, the tiles on the floor were inconsistent in one part. One part of Princess Charlotte's sleeve was removed. Another inconsistency was spotted in the patterns on Louis' sweater.

Some even claimed the Princess of Wales' face appeared to have been edited in the picture and the woman seen in the photo was actually someone else. Popular media outlets pulled the image as their introspection found manipulations in it.

Expand Tweet

A few hours later, Kate Middleton took to X (formerly Twitter) and claimed she was an amateur photographer who occasionally tries her hands at editing. She apologized for the confusion caused by the photograph.