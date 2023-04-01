Who is James Egan? Gwyneth Paltrow lawyer's Spotify song goes viral amid Clark Kent comparisons

James Egan, one of Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorneys in her ski crash trial, has social media buzzing as his Spotify song went viral. Not only that, Egan also became popular on social media as some users started comparing him to Clark Kent, the civilian persona of DC’s hero Superman.

Egan has been Paltrow’s second attorney in her Utah ski crash trial. He joined the legal team at the Epperson & Owens firm in 2016, where his focus is on medical malpractice defense. It was only recently discovered that when Egan is not defending his clients, he is writing and composing songs.

Legoface @Seineunderstars Whoa. Look up #GwynethPaltrow lawyer James Egan on Spotify - he’s a musician with beautiful music! #GwynethPaltrow trial Whoa. Look up #GwynethPaltrow lawyer James Egan on Spotify - he’s a musician with beautiful music! #GwynethPaltrowtrial

The jury may have found the Oscar-winning actress “not at fault” for a ski collision that took place in Utah’s Deer Valley in 2016, but her fans were found showing interest in the dreamy defense attorney, whose melodious voice only adds to his charms.

The 37-year-old attorney helped Paltrow score a victory in the civil case with his courtroom speaking skills. Many viewers tuned in to watch the trial because of James Egan, who has become an expected heartthrob.

Netizens go gaga over Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer James Egan, who also happens to be a recording artist on Spotify

As per Egan’s Instagram profile, he became a father early last year. The lawyer shared a photo of him cradling a baby while playing the piano.

At the end of the trial, while speaking to ExtraTV, James Egan said that he has heard about people calling him the “Clark Kent” during Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial, which he finds "weird". Egan also added that he was excited to spend more time with his one-year-old son, who just learned to walk last week.

Before joining Epperson & Owens as a partner, Egan worked for the firm as a law student while he was studying at Clark Law School. He is also a recording artist and singer-songwriter who has released two albums on Spotify.

The Emancipation of Libby @LibHalps #GwynethPaltrowSkiCrashTrial #GwynethPaltrowtrial I LOVE this Clark Kent lawyer for defendants side (James Egan) He is on it. I think this is the reason why Owen’s law office is predominantly younger lawyers - they’re fresh skin in the game. #PaltrowTrial I LOVE this Clark Kent lawyer for defendants side (James Egan) He is on it. I think this is the reason why Owen’s law office is predominantly younger lawyers - they’re fresh skin in the game. #PaltrowTrial #GwynethPaltrowSkiCrashTrial #GwynethPaltrowtrial

Paltrow's attorney has already earned the name "Clark Kent" from people on the internet. However, what made them go gaga over James Egan was his Spotify profile, where the lawyer/musician has about ten songs and 2,121 monthly listeners.

Commentator and podcaster Evan Ross Katz shared a photo of Egan, the Clark Kent look-a-like, on Instagram. He captioned the post:

“Gwyneth’s attorney James Egan? I think we should have that conversation.”

It did not take long for users on Instagram to swoon over the Salt Lake City-based attorney. Even the news presenter Katie Couric seemed enamored by him as she complimented Egan as “cute”.

Soon after, a myriad of comments came flooding in, where some asked if Egan was single, while another called him a “Law Daddy.” A few even mentioned the actor Nicholas Hoult and wrote that he could be cast to play Egan. Another wrote that they lowkey want to commit something illegal just so they can have Egan as their lawyer. Many dropped several actors' names who they thought could play him, including Evan Peters, Josh Harnett, Tom Schwartz, and Zachary Quinto.

Instagram reacts to Gwyneth Paltrow's second lead attorney (Image via Instagram/@evanrosskatz)

Brandi Rene 🖤 @NorthOfSass I’m so glad GP’s legal team is utilizing James Egan. His style and temperament are the best displayed in this trial. The jury has to feel relieved when he gets up to lead the questioning for the defense. #GwynethPaltrowTrial I’m so glad GP’s legal team is utilizing James Egan. His style and temperament are the best displayed in this trial. The jury has to feel relieved when he gets up to lead the questioning for the defense. #GwynethPaltrowTrial

Brad Ball @bdball



The demeanor, tone, and presence of an excellent attorney worthy of representing a celebrity.



Well done sir!



#GwenythPaltrowTrial

#GwynethPaltrowSkiCrashTrial Ladies and gentleman… Mr. James Egan Esq.The demeanor, tone, and presence of an excellent attorney worthy of representing a celebrity.Well done sir! Ladies and gentleman… Mr. James Egan Esq. The demeanor, tone, and presence of an excellent attorney worthy of representing a celebrity. Well done sir! #GwenythPaltrowTrial #GwynethPaltrowSkiCrashTrial https://t.co/o8T8nCeErL

fishyfish @fishyfishfry People say James Egan looks like Clark Kent but to me he looks more like Connor from Detroit People say James Egan looks like Clark Kent but to me he looks more like Connor from Detroit 👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/d6XMRoKPHS

Creator and writer Andy Signore also shared a post on Twitter where he tuned in to Egan's Spotify during a livestream. He wrote:

"OMG! Gwyneth Paltrow's Hot Clark Kent Lawyer James Egan Is On @Spotify !! And HE'S GOOD!!"

Egan’s sister, Janie George, seemed thrilled by the sudden craze over her brother. She expressed her gratitude for having Egan as a big brother and added that the attorney does not prefer the spotlight. So, his ascent into the public eye has been enjoyable for their family as they watch him shine.

