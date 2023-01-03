Eight chaotic moments from BTS’ live streams in 2022

BTS’ live streams can be quite chaotic, even for themselves. Suga even shared that whenever he watches BTS’ live streams content, he thinks, “these guys are nuts.” It seems that these chaotic moments of BTS’ live streams are much needed, as 2022 has been a bittersweet year for ARMYs.

With the members' festa announcement of taking a break due to Jin’s military enlistment, fans have had a turbulent year and look forward to BTS’ interaction at every event. However, there was never a break with the band, as BTS’ live stream moments were just as chaotic as their other interactions.

From BTS V’s impromptu app update testing live to Jin’s livestream gaming, 2022 has been a rollercoaster ride for BTS’ live streams with ARMYs.

2022 BTS’ live streams curated chaos from Yoongi marry me, Vlive crash, and many more

1) "Yoongi marry me" saga

ARMY proposals to Suga have been a long-running inside joke between fans and the band's members for years. BTS’ live streams aren't complete without a “Yoongi Marry me” comment, be it from the fans or the members themselves. There’s a pattern in every BTS’ live stream where V always manages to find that one comment, with the rest of the members adding in their approvals.

taegi 흠 @honeytetefm a compilation of taehyung saying “yoongi, marry me” during lives a compilation of taehyung saying “yoongi, marry me” during lives https://t.co/tgywZ7CzUP

Suga, famous for being savage, had responded a few years ago, asking for documents, and his recent response during a show has hinted at the “drive in wedding.” This saga will remain a trademark for all BTS’ live streams in the coming year and beyond.

2) BTS’ V's hilarious exchange with Woong

BTS’ V recently held a gaming livestream, which was more of a combination of funny moments, yet there was one moment that was so hilarious that it began trending everywhere after the livestream ended.

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv TAEHYUNG’S REACTION TO PLAYER WOONG GETTING RID OF EVERYONE JUST TO STAY WITH HIM IS SO HILARIOUS TAEHYUNG’S REACTION TO PLAYER WOONG GETTING RID OF EVERYONE JUST TO STAY WITH HIM IS SO HILARIOUS 😭😭😭 https://t.co/mhsclT1Oe7

V was playing a mafia game online with the fans, and there was this one user who eliminated the rest of the players as the mafia to spend time with the singer. The mafia’s name was Woong, who eliminated every new player and would hilariously stare at V without killing him.

The singer and Woong even stood nose-to-nose at a point where V couldn’t control his facial expressions anymore and started laughing out loud. The next day, Woong was trending all over Twitter for his hilarious encounter with V.

3) Jin gatecrashing JK’s birthday party

BTS’ live streams, especially chaotic birthday broadcasts, are always epic as the other members gatecrash them, and BTS’ live streams gave us the best gatecrash with Jin during the golden maknae’s birthday broadcast.

Jin Archive @jinnieeeee04 BTS LIVE JIN SURPRISES JUNGKOOK ON HIS BIRTHDAY LIVE | HAPPY BIRTHDAY JK youtu.be/JMSOl_BFvlY BTS LIVE JIN SURPRISES JUNGKOOK ON HIS BIRTHDAY LIVE | HAPPY BIRTHDAY JK youtu.be/JMSOl_BFvlY https://t.co/QQ1RGcrVRa

Jung Kook held his end of the day birthday broadcast on September 1, and Jin made sure to make a big gesture for the former’s birthday. The Astronaut singer brought grapes from his uncle’s farm as a gift to Jung Kook, and while this could end with a sweet gesture, Jin went on to create some of the most chaotic moments of the band's birthdays and BTS’ live streams.

Jin decorated the Euphoria singer’s birthday cake with huge grapes and made it a true art form with all his love. ARMYs had a fun time watching the fake maknae and the real maknae have a good time with their celebration.

4) ARMYs crash BTS Grammy Vlive, again

BTS were nominated at the 64th Grammy Awards for the best pop duo/group performance category for their song Butter, and they even performed the track at the awards show. Right after, they went live to share the moment with ARMYs. However, just a few seconds after it was turned on, the BTS’ live streams ended.

Jung Kook came forward to fix the screen vertically, but this was the last of it as Vlive crashed right after they went live again, and the screen showed an error with no access to the live. The incident sparked hilarious memes all over the internet, as 16 million ARMYs managed to make history yet again with this crash.

5) j-hope’s heartwarming confession to Jimin after Lollapalooza live

BTS’ j-hope marked history by being the first K-pop artist to headline the US music festival Lollapalooza, and of course, he had BTS there as well to be at his biggest moments. j-hope even surprised the ARMYs after the show by hopping on live, but the best moment of the livestream was his affection towards Jimin.

hourly jihope @hourlyjihope tears in my eyes tears in my eyes https://t.co/EhfgOCbzey

Thanking his band mate, j-hope said,

“I had a hard time practicing in Chicago, too. As soon as Jimin came here, I was laughing a lot. Really, I was laughing a lot. He really gave me a lot of support and help. I thank him so much as he came all the way here. He supported me a lot.”

hourly jihope @hourlyjihope hobi was so nervous and jimin was there to reassure and support him all the way 🥹 hobi was so nervous and jimin was there to reassure and support him all the way 🥹 https://t.co/9zGzKIcB8Z

j-hope even called Jimin the light of his life, and this was a touching moment for the fans to witness on BTS’ live streams.

6) BTS chaotic spoiler live

BTS’ live streams during their comeback schedule were the most exciting time for the fandom, and chaos ensued when BTS came live to discuss their anthology album PROOF. There’s never a moment of dullness when the OT7 are together, and this BTS’ live stream was no exception either.

juls 🎄 @partaetae bts vs spoilers part 3000 bts vs spoilers part 3000 https://t.co/ybE2ozwEhz

The seven members were all excited and talking over each other about the schedule until, to nobody’s surprise, the spoiler king RM spoke about the BTS content released so far. Everyone started speculating about the content until V declared that it's out.

This was a ticking time bomb moment for the members, as V was about to reveal some confidential information until the members themselves got confused about the content. This BTS’ live stream led to some hilarious memes on the internet, which kept trending for a few days.

7) 3Js and V’s fart talks on live

BTS held their Busan concert in October, and if the power-packed performance wasn’t enough, the maknae line and the Arson singer entertained their fans with a hysterical session with talks of farting on live.

TJ @only4tj

...정구기 빵구 힘차지

정구기 빵구!!

부산 기분좋게 왓는데 갑자기 빵구얘기를 하고그래

우리 아미들도 다 빵구 뀝니다!!

아미는 안뀝니다!!



뀝니다... 🏻 🐿으디서 몬가 뽕 하는 소리가 났는데 정구기 방구뀐거아니야?...정구기 빵구 힘차지정구기 빵구!!부산 기분좋게 왓는데 갑자기 빵구얘기를 하고그래우리 아미들도 다 빵구 뀝니다!!아미는 안뀝니다!!뀝니다... 🐿으디서 몬가 뽕 하는 소리가 났는데 정구기 방구뀐거아니야?🐥...정구기 빵구 힘차지🐻정구기 빵구!!🐰부산 기분좋게 왓는데 갑자기 빵구얘기를 하고그래🐰우리 아미들도 다 빵구 뀝니다!!🐻🐥아미는 안뀝니다!!뀝니다...🙏🏻 https://t.co/Js7Ibs8dD0

During their livestream, the members heard a pop, and j-hope immediately pointed at Jung Kook and asked if he farted, which left the members in splits. Jung Kook struggled to defend himself, saying that it was the champagne bottle's sound.

ARMYs began trending the conversation as this moment added to another of the chaotic BTS' live streams for the year.

8) Jin’s impulsive thoughts taking over his live

Jin is known for his humorous actions worldwide, and his birthday live stream proceeded to add one more moment for the books. The singer celebrated his birthday with ARMY on the livestream with his two birthday cakes.

αzii⁷ 💜 | bts7oclock on ig @bts7oclock

Seokjin impulsively cutting the cake with his bare hand is the most jin thing to do Seokjin impulsively cutting the cake with his bare hand is the most jin thing to do 😭https://t.co/KqTFCkEad2

The Astronaut singer kept talking to his fans and went on to cut his cake in the most offbeat way possible. Jin made a wish, removed the party hat candle on top of the cake, and let his impulsive thoughts take over as he cut his cake with a clean hand chop. He then ate a piece of cake right off his hands. Fans called it the “Jin move,” and this small action went viral on the internet for its unpredictability.

Meanwhile, ARMYs were in for a treat as j-hope made headlines with a solo stage performance at Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on December 31, 2022.

The 2022 BTS’ live streams were a rollercoaster, and with the members releasing solo content, ARMYs can expect to see a lot more of these chaotic moments in their upcoming events.

Poll : 0 votes