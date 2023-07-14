The Pod Generation cast list: Who stars in Emilia Clarke's sci-fi rom-com?

Emilia Clarke's new sci-fi rom-com, titled The Pod Generation, is all set to hit theaters on August 11, 2023. The film, set in the future, focuses on a couple who decide to use a new technology to have kids and start a family. The official synopsis of the film, as per Vertical Entertainment's YouTube channel, reads:

''Living in the not-so-distant future, a New York couple takes a wild ride to parenthood after landing a coveted spot at the Womb Center, which offers couples a convenient and shareable pregnancy by way of detachable, artificial wombs, or pods.''

The movie stars Emilia Clarke in the lead role, alongside various others portraying pivotal supporting characters. The film is written and directed by noted French-American filmmaker Sophie Barthes, who's known for her Cold Souls and Madame Bovary.

The Pod Generation cast list: Emilia Clarke and others to star in new sci-fi rom-com film

1) Emilia Clarke as Rachel

Emilia Clarke stars as protagonist Rachel in The Pod Generation. Rachel is a young woman who wants to start a family and, along with her husband, decides to use a new kind of technology that could help her give birth to a baby. It'll be interesting to see how her character evolves over the course of the film.

Emilia Clarke looks brilliant in the trailer, and viewers can expect her to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.

Apart from The Pod Generation, Emilia Clarke has essayed a number of memorable roles in numerous films and television shows. These include Game of Thrones, Secret Invasion, Solo: A Star Wars Story, and many more.

2) Chiwetel Ejiofor as Alvy

Chiwetel Ejiofor essays the role of Alvy in the new sci-fi rom-com. Alvy is Rachel's husband who also wants to begin a family and has decided to use a technology that will help him and his wife have a child.

Chiwetel Ejiofor features prominently in the trailer and shares great chemistry with his co-star Emilia Clarke. His other notable film and TV acting credits include The Man Who Fell to Earth, The Shadow Line, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, among many more.

3) Rosalie Craig as Linda Wozcheck

Rosalie Craig portrays the character of Linda Wozcheck in The Pod Generation. Apart from that, not many other details about her character are known at this point, but viewers can look forward to her playing an important role in the storyline.

Rosalie Craig is an acclaimed theatre and film actress who's known for her performances in 1899, Anatomy of a Scandal, The Vote, and many more. Her theatre acting credits include The Threepenny Opera, City of Angels, and The Light Princess, to name a few.

Apart from Rosalie Craig, Emilia Clarke, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, the movie also features several other actors playing major supporting roles like:

Jean-Marc Barr as The Founder

Vinette Robinson as Alice

Kathryn Hunter as The Philosopher

Megan Maczko

Rita Bernard-Shaw

Aslin Farrell

Nilson David

Karel Van Cutsem

Benedict Landsbert-Noon

You can watch The Pod Generation in theaters on August 11, 2023.

