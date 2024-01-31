Netflix's The Postcard Killings rules the top ten defying its box office performance

The 2020 crime thriller The Postcard Killings arrived on Netflix recently and soon jumped into the top ten Netflix movies list. This feat is surprising as the movie did not fare well in theatres, garnering about $181,415 at the box office. However, it has received more views and love from Netflix viewers, landing it in the US top ten list. It has held the number 7 position between January 22 and January 28, 2024.

The Postcard Killings has seasoned actors in the lead, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Famke Janssen, and Cush Jumbo. The movie is based on James Patterson and Liza Marklund's book, The Postcard Killers, and is directed by Danis Tanović.

The theatrical release was distributed by RLJE Films when the movie premiered in March 2020. With an average business and mixed reviews despite big names like James Patterson and Oscar winner Tanovic, the movie did not attract crowds to cinema halls.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers and advises reader’s discretion.

Why did The Postcard Killings reach the top ten list on Netflix?

Morgan and Janssen play the bereaved couple in the movie (Image via RLJE Films)

The movie The Postcard Killings is based on the crime novel by James Patterson. The story is engaging and fast-paced. While it may not have been worth buying tickets to the theatres, it is an easy watch for home viewing on Netflix.

The story of an American journalist in search of the murderers of his daughter may find relatable emotions among home viewers. Moreover, the story moves from New York City to Europe, changing the setting, which adds an interesting premise to the movement of the plot.

The lead actors, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Famke Janssen, share good on-screen chemistry, contributing to compelling storytelling. Additionally, the seasoned actors have a large body of work behind them, and their experience shows through in the movie.

Another attractive point of the movie is likely the locations and backdrops. The backdrop keeps changing as the story takes the protagonist to various places in Europe. While the setting differs from many crime thrillers set in New York, it captures glimpses of exotic European locations.

The plot also has a hidden message against strict and brutal parenting and social image. It is a statement on rebellion. While not a movie worth Academy Award nominations, The Postcard Killings is crisp and intense. The movie is short and does not try to drag the scenes or emotions.

The Postcard Killings: Plot and cast

A scene from the movie featuring Morgan and Cush Jumbo (Image via RLJE Films)

As mentioned previously, The Postcard Killings is an adaptation of a book by James Patterson and Liza Marklund. The plot follows the New York detective Jacob Kanon, who learns about the murder of his daughter while she is on her honeymoon. Jacob, played by Jeffrey Morgan, plans to unravel the mystery himself, taking him to London.

He meets and recruits Dessie Lombard, an American journalist working in Sweden, played by Cush Jumbo. They find the murderer on a killing spree as more couples are killed all over Europe. Jacob, Dessie, and a German policeman finally solve the case and expose the truth.

The cast for the movie boasts seasoned and some less-known actors. Some of the cast members are:

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Jacob Kanon Famke Janssen as Valerie Kanon Cush Jumbo as Dessie Lombard Joachim Krol as Inspector Klaus Bublitz Steven Mackintosh as Rupert Pearce Naomi Battrick as Sylvia Randolph Ruairi O’Connor as Mac Randolph Denis O’Hare as Simon Haysmith Eva Rose as DS Agneta Hoglund

In conclusion

The Postcard Killings keeps Netflix subscribers entertained, with the crime story ranking seventh among the top ten movies in the US in January 2024. While the movie did not fare well at the box office, earning less than $2 million, it has become a lucrative watch for home viewing for all the right reasons.

The Jeffrey Morgan starrer argues against forceful and apathetic parenting and its adverse effects. It also brings back the chemistry between Morgan and Janssen. While featured on the US list of top ten movies on Netflix, The Postcard Killings did not appear in the global top ten list.

The Postcard Killings is currently available for streaming on Netflix.