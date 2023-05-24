The Prank Panel on ABC: Format, judges, and more explored

The Prank Panel, ABC’s new reality pranking show, is set to air this week. In the upcoming series, common people will have a chance to prank their loved ones.

ABC’s press release states:

"Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe form the all-star panel of “pranxperts,” taking viewers behind the scenes as they help to plot and plan elaborate and diabolical schemes. The Panelists serve as mentors and saboteurs, with celebrity guests sometimes joining the fun."

Tune in on Wednesday, May 24, at 9 pm ET to watch the season premiere of The Prank Panel.

The Prank Panel will let contestants pitch elaborate pranks

The Prank Panel, ABC’s upcoming reality prank show, gives common people the opportunity to prank those they care about. However, to be able to do that, the contestants will have to appear in front of a panel of comedians, pitch their plans, and hopefully get their approval to take things forward.

In a promo uploaded to social media, one woman tells the judges that she wants to prank her son and provides snippets of what’s to come. Another woman hears their ideas and tells the Prank Panel celebrity team that they’re all going to hell. The short clip shows the cast behind the scenes, getting ready to prank someone, and also pranks in action.

In another promo, another person states that they want to prank someone called Brandon and adds that Brandon’s car is his baby. They state that they want to take away something that he loves.

As part of the prank, someone bangs on Brandon’s car before getting in it, driving it, and seemingly crashing it. Brandon is seen in the background, evidently shocked and unaware that a prank has been played.

Set to appear in the show are Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre, and Gabourey Sidibe. In March 2023, the three took to social media to promote the show. In the clip, they asked fans if they had a friend or loved one who deserved to be pranked. They further asked if they had an idea “that’s so bad but so good”.

The cast of the show opened up about The Prank Panel while in conversation with Howard Stern, where Eric Andre stated that he’s had enough of Knoxville. He added that throughout the show, the latter pranked him the whole time, and it came to a point where Andre was afraid of coming to work.

He added:

"Knoxville’s pranking me the whole time. He’s tasing me, he’s got a different weapon on him every day. So, I called [Jackass director] Jeff Tremaine. I go, ‘Jeff, I don’t know what to do [about] Knoxville. Every day I go to work, something’s popping out of a wall, or he’s hitting me with a taser or something. And Jeff goes, ‘Well, he’s never gonna stop, so you’ve gotta hit him back."

Eric added that he hit Knoxville in the center of his chest but he felt no pain. He described his co-star as a “liquid Terminator” and added that it was like a little pinch for him.

