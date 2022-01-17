"The prophet": Memes galore as Amber Rose's Kanye West tweet resurfaces online

American television personality Amber Rose is in the news once again for an old tweet which talked about rapper Kanye West.

On January 16, the 38-year-old model took to her Instagram story to clear the air about a seven-year-old tweet which said that West would be disgraced by the Kardashians once his relationship with Kim Kardashian ended.

Rose stated that she never got an apology from Kanye West for his "30 showers" remark, referring to the rapper’s comments on the radio show, The Breakfast Club, in 2015. West stated that he took 30 showers after his breakup with Rose to be with Kardashian.

She further said that she started her Sl*twalk and helped millions of women stand up against sl*t shaming.

However, Rose admitted that neither Kim nor her sisters should have been pulled in the "mess" created by West and that it was immature of her.

The How To Be A Bad B**** author's tweet resurfaced on the internet after West claimed that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian was not giving him the address of daughter Chicago's birthday party.

He revealed that rapper Travis Scott updated him on the venue and Kylie Jenner helped him get past security.

Twitter was flooded with memes after Amber Rose's tweet resurfaced

Hours after Rose's tweet went viral on the social media platform, the Twitterati took it upon themselves to praise the model's prediction.

The history of Kanye West and Amber Rose

Amber Rose and Kanye West started dating in 2008. Before Rose, West was engaged to fashion designer Alexis Phifer, but he called it off since he needed some time after the death of his mother Donda in 2007.

Rose and West lasted for two years and broke up in 2010. As per reports, they fell in love with different people.

Soon after their split, Rose started dating rapper-singer Wiz Khalifa while West got together with Kim Kardashian.

Rose welcomed her first child with Khalifa, Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, in 2013. Kanye West married Kim Kardashian in 2014 and shares four children with her - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The duo split after six years of marriage in February 2021 after Kardashian filed for divorce.

