The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 is expected to arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 3.01 am ET. The series tells the story of a teenage girl named Penny Proud and her family as they deal with the various ups and downs of their lives.

The series features an impressive list of voice actors, including Kyla Pratt, Karen Malina White, and many more. The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is helmed by noted filmmakers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 is much anticipated

Disney+ released the official trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2 on January 13, 2023, and it offers a peek into the fascinating events set to unfold in Penny's life as she indulges in various adventures.

Penny returns with more comedy and drama, and viewers can look forward to an even more hilarious and eventful sophomore season. The trailer maintains the show's friendly and lighthearted tone that fans of the first season would certainly enjoy.

Here's the official synopsis of the series, according to Disney:

''A continuation of the acclaimed series, "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" follows the adventures and misadventures of newly 14-year-old Penny Proud and her Proud Family as they navigate modern life with hilarity and heart.''

The synopsis further continues:

''The 2020s brings new career highs for mom Trudy, wilder dreams for dad Oscar and new challenges for Penny, including a socially woke neighbor who thinks she has a lot to teach her, bullying social media influencers who want to cancel her and her own teenage hormones.''

The description concludes:

''Penny's friends return, including Dijonay, LaCienega, Zoey and Michael. Penny's Suga Mama also returns, ready as ever to dispense tough love or a gentle hand whenever Penny needs it. Among the new faces are Maya and KG, new kids who not only have to deal with the struggles of being the new kid but also having two dads, a first for Smithville.''

Based on the trailer for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder season 2, fans can expect a lot more thematically complex season this time as it is set to explore several cultural experiences about the African-American community while delving deeper into universal themes of friendship, family, and many more.

More details about The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder voice cast

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder voice cast includes noted actress Kyla Pratt, who voices the lead character of Penny Proud. Kyla perfectly captures her character's inherent enthusiasm, charm, and innocence with stunning ease.

Apart from the animated series, Kyla Pratt has acted in several popular and critically acclaimed movies and shows, including Hotel for Dogs, Let's Meet Again on Christmas Eve, and Recovery Road, to name a few.

The rest of the supporting voice cast includes various prominent actors like Karen Malina White, Tommy Davidson, Paula Jai Parker, Soleil Moon Frye, Maria Canals-Barrera, and many more, playing significant roles.

Don't forget to watch the second season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+ on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

