What time will The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder finale air on Disney+? Release date, plot, and more about series

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is all set to air its finale on Disney+ this week.

The upcoming episode will deal with Suga Mama's (voiced by Jo Marie Payton) painful history dating back to Oklahoma. It will also cover other family members' reactions to the revelations. The finale will also introduce viewers to Suga Mama's family in the west.

The series has been on a roll, with the previous episode dealing with LaCinega Boulevardez's (voiced by Alisa Reyes) insecurities caused by her ugly-duckling-turned-beautiful-swan cousin.

ProudFamily @theproudfamily



Catch up on It’s all in the lookCatch up on #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus! It’s all in the look 👀Catch up on #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus! https://t.co/yzxKLAPABy

Read on for more details about the upcoming season finale of the show.

When will the finale of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder air?

ProudFamily @theproudfamily



See you Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus! How it feels to realize you’re an episode behind on #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder See you Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus! How it feels to realize you’re an episode behind on #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuderSee you Wednesdays on @DisneyPlus! https://t.co/qYZAUmSUtl

The upcoming episode of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will air on April 20, 2022, on Disney+. The show airs at 3.00 AM EST and 00.00 PT every Wednesday.

All the previous episodes of the show are also available on Disney+.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder finale - A look at history

Disney+ @disneyplus



Stream the newest episode now on POV: You’re the one not caught up on @TheProudFamily: #LouderAndProuder Stream the newest episode now on #DisneyPlus POV: You’re the one not caught up on @TheProudFamily: #LouderAndProuder 🤨Stream the newest episode now on #DisneyPlus! https://t.co/NqbaXaXNE9

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder's finale will open up a completely new chapter in the history of the show.

The official synopsis for the upcoming episode, as released by Disney, reads:

"When Trudy tracks Suga Mama's family to Oklahoma, the Proud's head to the family rodeo, where Suga Mama's painful history will be revealed; Oscar discovers he's a natural cowboy."

The series is well-known for its hilarious antiques, and this episode will likely present one with Oscar Proud (voiced by Tommy Davidson), the family patriarch.

Oscar is one of the most hilarious characters in the show owing to his hyperactive and immature nature. When he discovers his natural ability as a cowboy, it is sure to be a very funny affair.

ProudFamily @theproudfamily



See you for Y’all ready for another one??See you for #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder Season 2 on @DisneyPlus! Y’all ready for another one??See you for #TheProudFamilyLouderAndProuder Season 2 on @DisneyPlus! https://t.co/8fIa8YRdow

Since this episode is the finale, you can expect it to end in a way that sets things up for a second season. This is a common trend in most shows.

The soft reboot of the critically acclaimed The Proud Family has been renewed for a second season, and it is already under production in Disney+ studios.

The season will likely continue the story of central character Penny Proud (voiced by Kyla Pratt). It will feature some big celebrities as guest stars, including Gabrielle Union, Normani, and Chance the Rapper.

The release date for the second season is yet to be announced.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh