The Real Dirty Dancing Episode 2 preview: Contestants all set to re-create iconic lake scene from Dirty Dancing film

The most-awaited dance series, The Real Dirty Dancing, premiered on Tuesday evening on FOX. A total of eight celebrity contestants participated in the competition series and performed to the movie Dirty Dancing’s songs.

The participants set out to re-create a few scenes and dance moves from the 1987 film. While the first episode was more about getting rid of awkwardness, the upcoming installment will center around perfecting a particular scene.

In a preview for Episode 2, the cast members are seen trying to get one of the Baby and Johnny routines. They can be seen rehearsing the iconic lake scene where Johnny teaches Baby the famous lift step. All the boys will wear black vests and jeans, while the girls will be in white.

Episode 2 will have double elimination round

The Real Dirty Dancing is about finding the best Baby and Johnny among the contestants. The first episode had four pairs including:

Talk show host Loni Love and The Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron Actor Corbin Bleu and chef Cat Cora WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella and NFL star Antonio Gates Backstreet Boy Howie Dorough and comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes

In the upcoming episode, the teams might change as a few season preview pictures show Cameron and Bella re-creating an intimate Dirty Dancing scene. Episode 2 might see him alongside Cora as the duo won their first competition featured in episode 1.

The next episode is crucial for the contestants as it will include an elimination round. One man and one woman will be eliminated from the dance series. Although the participants will perform in pairs, they will be judged individually.

The Real Dirty Dancing Episode 2 will air Tuesday, February 8 on FOX at 9.00 pm ET.

Recap of The Real Dirty Dancing premiere

The Real Dirty Dancing premiere kickstarted with a few clips from the legendary film. The celebrities then arrived at the original location where the movie was filmed. The set included Dirty Dancing’s gazebo, the lodge, dance room and Baby's cabin.

Host tWitch (Stephen Laurel Boss) greeted the contestants and showed them around the set. He then asked them to engage in an impromptu dance with fellow contestants to get out of one’s comfort zone.

After rehearsing their respective routines, each pair performed to a song and left viewers speechless with their incredible performances. While Bella surprised everyone with her sensual moves, Dorough and Johnson-Reyes failed to get their lift step right. Nonetheless, all of them tried their best to celebrate the iconic movie in the first episode of the four-week special event series.

Edited by Danyal Arabi