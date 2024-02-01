The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 episode 14: Recap and more details explored

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 began airing on Bravo in October 2023. Throughout the season, fans saw the Housewives indulging in a lot of activities including Kyle's weed dinner and going on trips to Las Vegas and later Barcelona.

The show released the final episode of season 13 on January 31, 2024, at 8 pm and had fans feeling tensed as it began with a call being made to 911. The call was made for Crystal Minkoff who was very sick. Titled Aches and Spains, the episode saw the Housewives bonding over a Paella-making class, shopping for antiques, and visiting the Barcelona chapel.

The cast members also enjoyed a Spanish lunch and dinner with Sutton's artist friends, whose company made the center plot in the second half of the episode.

It saw Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards empower each other to fight through their painful pasts and prep to finally say goodbye to the legendary Merce Cunningham. The latter's ashes had been in Sutton's purse for a bit now.

What happened to Crystal Minkoff on episode 14 of season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

While the viewers were reveling with the ladies, in the artistic ancient sites of Spain, Crystal gave them a bit of a scare. Just outside a chapel, she started feeling a bit sick. She felt dizzy, her veins were bulging and was sweating profusely, only to be comforted by Annemarie.

When Crystal began feeling unwell, her castmates got her to rest in their van while calling an ambulance. They comforted her in unison as they waited for the ambulance. However, for fans, it was Annemarie Wiley's behavior that was shocking. She was caressing Crystal's shoulder tenderly and whispering gentle words giving no indication of the animosity between the two women.

When the ambulance arrived, they found that the issue wasn't very serious as Crystal's blood pressure had shot up. However, since it did require immediate medical attention, Crystal was taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, the other Housewives continued on their chapel viewing.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ladies cooking in Barcelona on episode 14 of season 13

Erika wasn't too excited about the chapel visit and reminded the ladies that she had a chapel in her house where she prayed every day. They pointed out the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast members disregard for accompanying them. Kyle and Sutton were seen in a tête-à-tête, as they spoke about the death of Sutton's father John Brown, and Kyle's good friend Lorene, who had taken their own life.

Sutton said that a friend of hers dreamt of her late father, where he said he was tired. Kyle said a psychic told her that Lorene was unsure of what actually happened to her.

After the chapel visit, the cast members headed for lunch where Garcelle Beauvais stated that she didn't believe any of the women at the table were racist. This had Dorit Kemsley and Karen sighing in relief as they had been accused of being racist in the past.

The itinerary planned by Sutton took a detour and the ladies went on a shopping spree at an antique store. After fans saw them splurging at the store, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates geared up for dinner.

At the dinner, the villa chef put together a Paella-making class, which turned into a drunk Real Housewives dinner, with some of Sutton's friends, who were associated with Merce Cunningham.

The next morning and the end of the episode, Sutton broke down as she got ready to say her last goodbye to Merce's ashes, which had been in her purse for a while.

When Kyle went to comfort her, Sutton admitted that she was emotional because of everything that was going on in her life. This included her father's suicide, her divorce getting finalized, and her children leaving her house. However, her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills bestie Kyle consoled her with empathetic words.

The upcoming episode 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on February 7, on Bravo, at 8 pm ET.