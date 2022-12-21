The Real Love Boat 2022 finale: Meet the finalists

The finale episode of The Real Love Boat 2022 is all set to air on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on Paramount Plus at 10 pm ET. The last episode of the reality dating show will introduce fans to the finalists and reveal the winner of the competition.

The finale episode titled ''And the winning couple is...'' will feature host Jerry and Rebecca performing a live version of the Love Boat theme song on the main deck, replete with backup dancers.

Season 1 of The Real Love Boat began with 12 singles on a luxurious Princess cruise ship looking for love. Their relationship and ability to work together were put to the test throughout the season.

Only three couples have made it to the finals after multiple rounds of elimination, namely, Emily Stone and Mike Dubreuil; Kendra Yurczyszyn and Jordan Malabanan; and Shae-Lynn Noyes and Daniel Cooper.

Lets meet The Real Love Boat finalists:

1) Shae-Lynn Noyes

Shea-Lynn is a 28-year-old host, sports journalist, model, and creator based in Toronto. Initially, she worked in architecture and played basketball in college. She found her true love on The Real Love Boat with Daniel Cooper.

2) Daniel Cooper

Daniel is the youngest male contestant on the dating show. The 25-year-old calls Atlanta his home. Daniel enjoys going to the gym and spending time with friends and family in his spare time. He even enjoys traveling. Daniel is also an actor, having starred in the 2013 major motion picture Playing for Love. He was even included on the cover of K.I. Knight's book Fate & Freedom.

3) Emily Stone

Emily, 24, hails from Colgate, Wisconsin. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. As a certified nurse injector, she specializes in botox and lip fillers. On The Real Love Boat, she found her soulmate in Mike.

4) Mike Dubreuil

As per his Instagram, Mike is an "actor/dancer/artist/model/athlete." As an actor, he has appeared in a few movies, namely, Change of Heart (2012), Forbidden: Dying for Love (2015), and Dying Touch (2017). Mike joined The Real Love Boat in episode 8 and tried to connect with Brie. However, he later fell for Emily.

5) Kendra Yurczyszyn

Kendra completed her studies at Cape Breton University and Nova Scotia Community College - NSCC. She currently works as a social strategist at Funday, as per her LinkedIn profile.

Kendra joined the first season of The Real Love Boat in episode 2 and instantly connected with Jordon. They have been a solid couple since the beginning of the show.

6) Jordan Malabanan

Jordon, 25, is a firefighter and hails from Windsor, Ontario, Canada. He enjoys boxing and spending time with friends and family. He tried to connect with Nicole in the first episode of The Real Love Boat, but by the second episode, he had fallen for Kendra. They've been together since episode 2 and are one of the most likely winners of the competition.

Stream The Real Love Boat finale on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, on Paramount Plus to find out which pair won the cash prize and luxury cruise trip on the show.

