The Real Love Boat 2022 (Season 1): Where to follow the cast on Instagram?

CBS' reality dating competition The Real Love Boat is set to premiere with its first season on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET. The show features 12 singles who will set sail to find a potential partner and partake in various challenges thrown their way throughout the season. Unlike the original series, titled The Love Boat, which aired between 1977 and 1987, this reboot is unscripted.

Hosted by Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn, the contestants will have to perform various activities in different cities across the sailing region. While some cast members are at risk of being eliminated and getting off the ship, every week, new contestants will board the Princess Cruise to begin their journey to find love.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"After nearly one month at sea, one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series' exclusive cruise line partner."

Where to follow the cast and crew members of The Real Love Boat on Instagram?

12 singles alongside the crew members aboard the cruise to give themselves a shot at love and also potentially earn the title and take the win. Check out where you can follow the cast members on Instagram.

The 46 year old has spent more than a quarter-century at sea. He joined the Princess Cruises as a deck cadet in 1996 after serving a year in the Italian Coast Guard. With over 1.2K followers, you can follow him - @therealloveboatcaptain

The 26 year old The Real Love Boat castmate has been with Princess Cruises since 2019. She believes there is no better place to have a significant romantic experience than on a cruise ship surrounded by stunning scenery. For her, "matchmaking is a passion, and romance is her weakness." With over 4.4K followers on Instagram, you can follow her - @ezrafreeman

3) Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director)

The 36 year old star lived as a cruise director for 14 years, making people's vacation dreams come true. He even met his partner while onboard in 2016 and is now happily married. He describes himself as a "total romantic who jumped at the opportunity to help people find what he has."

With over a whopping 58.5K followers, you can follow him - @mattcruisedirector

The 28 year old contestant is from Toronto, Ontario and is a sports journalist, content creator and host. The star specializes in comparing statistics, reviewing special gameplay, and relaying sports-related information to others. With over 6.6K followers on Instagram, you can follow her - @shealynn.noyes

The 34 year old LA, California native is known for her directorial work in Cindy, Fabulous High, and Liquipel: Stop Ruining Your Products by Using Liquipel with Steve Aoki. She has over 18K followers on Instagram - @bohobrooke333

6) Emily Stone

The 24 year old contestant on The Real Love Boat is from Colgate, Wisconsin, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She is a certified nurse injector who specializes in botox and lip fillers. With over 12.9K followers, you can follow her - @emily_stonee

The 36 year old musician from Dana Point, California, is a member of Holiday State, a country music group formed in 2014. They are the "Country-Pop Brother Trio” Brandon, Bryan, and Brett DeLaura. The contestant has 1.5K followers on Instagram - @brettdelaura

8) Daniel Cooper

The 25 year old is the youngest contestant to onboard The Real Love Boat. He played the lead role in the 2013 major motion picture, Playing for Love. His face was also featured in the book Fate & Freedom by K.I. Knight. With over 1.6K followers, you can follow him on Instagram - @ayeyoitscoop

The 24 year old star is a native landscape designer from San Diego, California. The Real Love Boat contestant has over 2K followers on her Instagram - @alisashahh

The 33 year old contestant from Charlotte, N.C. is fairly new to social media and has over 1K followers. You can follow him on Instagram - @marty_hassett

11) Jordan Malabanan

The 26 year old contestant from The Real Love Boat is also new to social media and has only about 20 posts at present and over 1.5K followers. Check out his Instagram - @jordanmalabanan

12) Nicole Wong

Nicole Wong is all ready to find love. The 28 year old star from Vancouver, British Columbia, is an influencer who helps people by giving them tips on how to grow their social media content and followers. She has over 481K followers on Instagram - @heynicolewong

The Real Love Boat contestant is still fairly new to social media with 81 posts and 1.4K followers. You can follow him on Instagram - @nathankroger

14) Forrest Jones

Forrest Jones on The Real Love Boat (Image via CBS)

The 30 year old contestant is from Houston, Texas. He is all set to find love in the reality dating competition. The star is not on Instagram.

15) Michael Gonzalez

Michael Gonzalez on The Real Love Boat (Image via CBS)

The 35 year old contestant from New York is ready to find love in the dating competition. The star is not on Instagram.

CBS @CBS It's time to meet our crew members! 🤩 Paolo our captain, Matt our cruise director, and Ezra our bartender are here to help our singles find love while aboard the #RealLoveBoat ! 🛳️ It's time to meet our crew members! 🤩 Paolo our captain, Matt our cruise director, and Ezra our bartender are here to help our singles find love while aboard the #RealLoveBoat! 🛳️❤️ https://t.co/LllcmF1jLU

CBS' The Real Love Boat is inspired by the scripted version of The Love Boat. The dating competition is produced by Eureka Productions and Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha, and Jay Bienstock are the executive producers for Eureka.

Catch the season premiere of The Real Love Boat this Wednesday at 8 pm on CBS.

