Who is Marty Hassett? Meet the Charlotte native from The Real Love Boat season 1

Charlotte native Marty Hassett is joining season 1 of The Real Love Boat to find his perfect match. The show will air on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 9 pm EST on CBS.

He is one of the 12 singles who will board the cruise ship to find their soulmate, with the help of hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell, Captain Paolo Arrigo, Bartender Ezra Freeman, and Cruise Director Matt Mitcham.

The CBS synopsis of The Real Love Boat reads:

"Inspired by the long-running scripted classic about vacationers aboard a luxury Princess Cruises ship, it’s full-steam ahead on CBS for The Real Love Boat. And it’s all about romance, chronicling the adventures of real-life singles brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One."

It continued:

"Assuming they navigate the compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way, only one lucky couple will win a cash bounty and ultimate luxury Princess Cruise. The Real Love Boat —come aboard, they’re expecting you."

Marty Hassett from The Real Love Boat is a family man

Marty Hassett is a 33-years-old single who hails from Charlotte, N.C. He is a family man who loves to spend time with his near and dear ones. His Instagram account is proof of this as it is filled with pictures of his family.

Marty earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Business Administration and Management degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, as per his LinkedIn profile.

While at the University from 2007 to 2012, he took part in various activities and formed societies. He was the Founding Father of Pi Kappa Alpha and a member of Club Basketball.

He kick-started his career while studying at the University itself. In 2010, he worked as an Intramural and Club Sports Supervisor for UNC Greensboro. After working there for more than two years, he began his stint as a Manager at Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

Post that, he joined TEKsystems and worked as a Lead Agile Recruiter for more than two years.

In 2020, he took on a job as a Client Partner at Meridian Technologies before joining Eliassen Group as a Sr. Account Executive. After working there for eight months, he joined Matlen Silver as a Client Solutions Manager.

He will now join The Real Love Boat season 1 to find a true connection that will last a lifetime.

The Real Love Boat season 1 will feature 12 singles looking for love

12 singles are set to join the much-awaited reality show to find love. The show is inspired by the original scripted series, The Love Boat, which aired on ABC from 1977 to 1986.

The CBS show will be hosted by husband-and-wife duo Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn. The singles gearing up to join season 1 of the show are:

35-year-old Michael Gonzalez from New York, N.Y. /Los Angeles, California. 33-year-old Marty Hassett from Charlotte, N.C. 26-year-old Jordan Malabanan from Windsor, Ontario 28-year-old Shea-Lynn Noyes from Toronto, Ontario 25-year-old Daniel Cooper from Atlanta, Ga. 36-year-old Brett De Laura from Dana Point, California. 30-year-old Forrest Jones from Houston, Texas 28-year-old Nicole Wong from Vancouver, British Columbia 24-year-old Nathan Kroger from Cincinnati, Ohio 24-year-old Alisa Shah from San Diego, Calif. 24-year-old Emily Stone from Colgate, Wisc. 34-year-old Brooke White from Los Angeles, Calif.

Tune in to CBS on Wednesday to watch The Real Love Boat season 1, which is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha, Chris Culvenor, and Jay Bienstock serve as executive producers for Eureka.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far