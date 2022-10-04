What time will The Real Love Boat 2022 (season 1) air on CBS? Format, release date and more

CBS's The Real Love Boat is all set to premiere with its first season on Wednesday, October 5. The upcoming reality TV series will feature 12 singles who come aboard the "Love Boat" to find love, take part in some competitions and complete some tasks in order to win.

Unlike the original series titled The Love Boat, which aired between 1977 and 1987, this reboot is unscripted. Participants will be tested based on compatibility and chemistry to see if they make a good match. The winners will be a lucky couple who manages to stand through it all.

With the reality series set to premiere in less than a week, here's everything you need to know about The Real Love Boat Season 1.

When will The Real Love Boat release and where can you watch it?

The series will premiere on Wednesday, October 5, at 8 pm ET, only on CBS, with the cruise starting its sail in the Mediterranean sea. Similar to Love Island, singletons will come aboard the ship as they set off on their journey to find true love.

What is the format for CBS' The Real Love Boat?

The reality dating show will introduce its viewers to a dozen singletons looking for love. They will be seen going on a luxury romantic cruise, where they will either pair up with a suitable partner, or leave without finding love.

The official synopsis for the show on CBS reads:

"Inspired by the long-running scripted classic about vacationers aboard a luxury Princess Cruises ship, it’s full-steam ahead on CBS for The Real Love Boat. And it’s all about romance, chronicling the adventures of real-life singles brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One."

The synopsis continues to mention that if they manage to navigate the compatibility and chemistry challenges, one couple who remain till the end will win a massive cash prize and the ultimate luxury Princess Cruise.

Who are the hosts and cruise ship members?

The upcoming series features Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell as the hosts. Meanwhile, 46-year-old Captain Paolo Arrigo will be steering the ship, and 26-year-old Ezra Freeman will serve as the bartender along with Matt Mitcham, the cruise director.

The singletons appearing in Season 1 of The Real Love Boat

35-year-old Michael Gonzalez from New York, N.Y. /Los Angeles, California. 25-year-old Daniel Cooper from Atlanta, Ga. 36-year-old Brett De Laura from Dana Point, California. 24-year-old Emily Stone from Colgate, Wisc. 34-year-old Brooke White from Los Angeles, Calif. 33-year-old Marty Hassett from Charlotte, N.C. 30-year-old Forrest Jones from Houston, Texas 28-year-old Nicole Wong from Vancouver, British Columbia 24-year-old Nathan Kroger from Cincinnati, Ohio 24-year-old Alisa Shah from San Diego, Calif. 26-year-old Jordan Malabanane from Windsor, Ontario 28-year-old Shea-Lynn Noyes from Toronto, Ontario

The Real Love Boat will premiere on CBS at 8 pm ET on Wednesday, October 5. Readers can check local listings for more information.

