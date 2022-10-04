Who is Nathan Kroger from The Real Love Boat? Meet the Cincinnati native with experience in baseball

A Cincinnati native with experience in baseball, Nathan Kroger, is all set to join the singles on The Real Love Boat to find his perfect partner for life. The show will air on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 9 pm EST on CBS.

On the show, Nathan Kroger will be on a quest to find love by impressing the ladies so that he can stay safe and win a grand prize at the end of the reality show.

Episode 1 of The Real Love Boat, titled We're Expecting You, will air on Wednesday. The synopsis of the first episode reads:

“Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell greet 10 singles aboard the luxurious cruise ship where they begin their romantic journey; the singles try to impress potential partners at a talent show; special guest star Ted Lange.”

Nathan Kroger from The Real Love Boat has a Bachelor's degree in finance

Nathan Michael Kroger, 24, is a former student-athlete and son of Bud and Marilyn Kroger. He has a brother named Ryan.

The fitness enthusiast earned his Bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Cincinnati, where he used to play baseball. He is currently working as an Inside Sales Representative at Ritz Safety, as per his LinkedIn profile.

According to his official roaster on gobearcats.com, during his Sophomore year, “AAC All-Academic Team started 12 games with 13 appearances on the season, finished with a 5.17 ERA, 41 strikeouts and 15 walks in 62.2 innings, and had a 1-4 record.”

In the 2019 season (Junior), “American Athletic Conference All-Academic Team started five games before suffering an injury and went 1-1 with a 1.86 ERA.”

In the last 2020 season, Nathan “started 4 games on the mound, had 19 strikeouts and an ERA of 7.31, he only had 8 walks in 16 innings pitched and recorded 5 strikeouts against Florida State (2/22).”

After finishing college in 2020, he started his career as a Warehouse Operative at Abco Safety. He worked there for over a year and joined Lululemon as a part-time educator before joining Ritz Safety in 2021.

He has even volunteered as a coach and caller at Reds Urban Youth Academy and Thank-A-Thon, respectively.

Apart from baseball, Nathan loves to surf and spend time in the gym to get fitter. His Instagram account is loaded with his fitness videos and pictures.

Nathan has now joined The Real Love Boat hoping to find someone special who shares similar interests as him. On the show, he will visit and compete in some of the world's most beautiful cities, including Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens, and more.

Throughout the season of The Real Love Boat, Nathan along with other singles will embark on destination dates and compete in challenges to test their compatibility and chemistry, while earning valuable rewards.

Nathan will have to do his best to impress the single ladies so that they don’t "shove off" and leave him behind at port, ruining his chance to take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series' exclusive cruise line partner.

Captain Paolo Arrigo, Ezra Freeman (Bartender), and Matt Mitcham (Cruise Director) will help him and other singles find their true love.

Tune in to CBS on Wednesday to watch Nathan's love journey on The Real Love Boat.

