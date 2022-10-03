Who is Brooke White from The Real Love Boat? Los Angeles native is an actress

The Real Love Boat is set to air on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 9 pm ET on CBS. The show will follow the lives of 12 singles as they spend time on a cruise ship and attempt to fall in love.

The series will be co-hosted by Jerry O’Connell and his wife, Rebecca Romijn. The couple will also be joined by three members of Princess Cruise to help play cupid. Ezra Freeman, Matt Mitcham, and Paolo Arrigo will create a romantic atmosphere for contestants to fall in love, but that’s not all.

The contestants must compete in the challenges set for them in order to win the $50,000 cash prize at the end of the tour.

Amongst the 12 contestants who are about to embark on a journey to find love is Brooke White, who also goes by the name Brooke Hutton.

CBS' press release for the show reads:

"The new reality romance adventure THE REAL LOVE BOAT, inspired by the classic hit scripted series 'The Love Boat,' sets sail on Princess Cruises in 2022. THE REAL LOVE BOAT brings singles together to travel the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples' compatibility and chemistry."

It continues:

"Like the beloved original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including 'captain' and 'cruise director,' who will be selected from actual Princess crew members, will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. "

The Real Love Boat's Brooke White appeared on a dating game show in 2020

The 34-year-old from Los Angeles, California is known for her work in Cindy, Fabulous High, and Liquipel: Stop Ruining Your Products by Using Liquipel with Steve Aoki. Brooke currently has 18.8K followers on Instagram and is loved by many online.

She went to the University of Southern California and played football for the USC Trojans. She previously appeared in Maxim’s 2020 game show, Quartship, which lets three contestants go head-to-head for a chance at romance. The winning contestant gets a chance to go out on a date with their social media crush. Brooke appeared as the social media crush in episode 3 of the show.

During her appearance, she set the bar high by stating that it takes a really special person to get her “off the market.” She mentioned that she likes to date men who have LinkedIn accounts. One of the contestants, Philip, impressed Brooke with a Shakespearean sonnet, which she called “breathtaking.” Brooke and Philip had plenty in common and a lot to talk about.

However, it seems like the dating game show did not help Brooke find her soulmate as she is now set to appear on The Real Love Boat.

The Real Love Boat is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Serving as executive producers for Eureka are Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, Eden Gaha, and Jay Bienstock.

