Who is Ezra Freeman from The Real Love Boat? The bartender is a self-proclaimed TikTok influencer

The Real Love Boat is ready to set sail and help real singles (unlike the original scripted show, The Love Boat) find love. The show will consist of men and women who will board the ship with their train wrecks of love lives and try to change things.

Sending these singles on beautiful Mediterranean dates will be Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, who will be joining The Real Love Boat as co-hosts.

The show will set sail on the Princess cruise and joining the lovestruck guests will be the real-life crew of the boat who will also mingle with the singles. One of the crewmates set to find her anchor is the 26-year-old cruise bartender, Ezra Freeman.

The description of the show reads:

"Inspired by the long-running scripted classic about vacationers aboard a luxury Princess Cruises ship, it’s full-steam ahead on CBS for The Real Love Boat. And it’s all about romance, chronicling the adventures of real-life singles brought together for a Mediterranean voyage in search of The One. "

It continues:

"Assuming they navigate the compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way, only one lucky couple will win a cash bounty and ultimate luxury Princess Cruise. The Real Love Boat —come aboard, they’re expecting you."

The show is set to set sail on Wednesday, October 5, at 9 pm ET on CBS.

The Real Love Boat's Ezra Freeman has been working on Princess Cruises since 2019

Ezra Freeman is the designated bartender on the Princess cruise and this trip will be different from how she usually caters to those who board the ship. She’s amongst the 12 singles who will aim to find love while on the ship.

The 26-year-old bartender believes that the ideal place to find love is on a cruise ship whilst being surrounded by breathtaking views. She’s been working with Princess Cruises since 2019. However, her one true passion is setting people up and of course, like any hopeless romantic, romance is her weakness.

In her The Real Love Boat introduction, she said:

"I’m a bartender, I’m a therapist, and honey, I am a matchmaker."

She further stated that she’s excited to help these singles make the best possible decisions, and that it’s an “incredible opportunity” to find love.

She continued:

"One, you’re on a cruise ship. Two, you’re in the Mediterranean, which is one of the most romantic regions in the world."

The Real Love Boat cast member dipped her toes in multiple professions before finding her way to the cruise. Her previous experiences include being different types of assistants for Infinite Threatre Company, Elon University, and Thin Air Theatre Company. The TikTok influencer worked as a Server Host for Hell’s Kitchen restaurant in New York.

Over the past two years, Ezra has worked mostly in the content creation domain for different brands and organizations. She joined TikTok in November 2021 and her content revolves around her experience of working on cruise ships. Ezra currently has 105K followers on the app and her social media presence has earned her multiple brand collaborations including Princess Cruises, Samsonite, SHIEN, and Airalo.

During her time on Princess Cruises, she has taken on different roles, including the role of a guest entertainer, on-camera host, and bartender.

More about the show

The Real Love Boat will put 12 singles on a boat so as to eliminate their chances of running away from love. Over the course of the show, the cruise will cover multiple romantic destinations including Barcelona, Messina, Naples, San Torini, and many more.

